We’re good neighbors in Wisconsin. We watch out for each other. We work together to keep our communities safe and strong. It’s with that spirit A Better Wisconsin Together supports the safer-at-home orders issued by Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
We’ve also started the Good Neighbor Wisconsin Project to give people doing their part to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe the opportunity to speak out in support of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. You can join us in showing support for safer-at-home measures by signing the Good Neighbor Pledge at the website goodneighborwi.com.
The data shows measures like social distancing and limiting travel and business to essential activity are flattening the curve of infection. By taking our responsibilities seriously, we’re directly responsible for saving lives across Wisconsin. We’re keeping front-line workers safe and making sure no nurse, doctor or janitor is unnecessarily put in harm’s way.
Still, all of us are feeling the frustration, fear and uncertainty that comes with the upheaval in our lives caused by the global health pandemic. We’re doing the best we can, but concerns about our economy are real, and people are struggling to make ends meet amid layoffs and job losses.
Everyone wants to return to normal life as soon as possible. But we have to listen to public health experts on how to best handle the crisis and guide us on how to safely reopen our state.
That means we need to solve our public health crisis first, including having far more testing. Because if we reopen the economy too soon, we risk even more people becoming sick and becoming unable to work.
This is why it’s important to support the responsible, evidence-based approach of Evers’ latest safer-at-home order. While taking sensible steps like limiting public gatherings as we ramp up testing, the plan also loosens some restrictions on business and outdoor activity.
We’re seeing right now just how quickly progress in fighting COVID-19 can evaporate and infections can spread. A serious outbreak in Northeastern Wisconsin, originating from a handful of workplaces, has resulted in an explosion of cases. Brown County had been reporting fewer cases of COVID-19 than other areas but now has the highest rate of infections on a per capita basis in the state.
We are at a critical point in our fight. If extremism or partisanship cloud our judgement, we risk reckless decisions trading short-term gain for long-term harm. Too many people have already sacrificed too much to take unnecessary risks that could undo all of the progress we’ve made these past several weeks.
The overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites understand it’s important to stay safer at home because we all have a role to play in the health of our neighbors and our communities. A poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds roughly 80% of people surveyed support requirements that people stay at home and limit the size of gatherings. In a Wisconsin survey, nearly two-thirds of respondents oppose protests to immediately end public safety measures.
Strength, courage and resolve in the face of adversity are what make Wisconsin so special. We will come through this together by acting together to keep each other safe—because in Wisconsin, we’re good neighbors.