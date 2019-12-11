Historic downtown Janesville needs our support as a community. Our historic downtown is valued by most and is representative of who we are as a community and our history.

Preserving and restoring our historic downtown districts requires ongoing maintenance and investment. Buildings, old as well as new, require responsible owner management.

Unfortunately, this does not always occur, and 13 N. Main St. is in a critical position. It is a contributing building to a historic district listed on the National Register of Historic places, but this designation does not protect 13 N. Main St. from demolition. As a result of deferred maintenance, the structure is slated to be razed soon. Removing this building from the streetscape will not benefit anyone.

The city of Janesville has a legitimate concern of public safety. The back of the building is open. A fence is in place to keep potential trespassers out, but the city understandably is concerned that someone may enter and become injured, potentially creating liability for the city.

A city-issued repair order has not been met, and the estimated cost of demolition is $158,443, which would be billed to the current owner. This cost would go far toward rehabbing the building. An engineering report states the building is structurally sound, and there is confirmation of a new roof in place.

A potential investor had been seriously looking to redevelop the property and use it to provide much-needed housing. Unfortunately, he has not been able to meet his financial objectives. We believe someone else might come forward.

So what can be done?

In respect and acknowledgement to the city of Janesville, Building Director Tom Clippert has worked diligently to support a redevelopment plan. City Manager Mark Freitag had responded by providing a three-month extension to the original deadline to raze the property, and other city employees have worked to help provide available tax incentives, including state and federal tax credits.

More time is needed.

We agree the safety concerns must be addressed quickly and recommend the city require the owner to make the building safe from potential public harm by closing the back.

But we’d also like the city to consider delaying the raze-or-repair order at this time, provided the back of the building can be made safe to exclude potential trespassers. This would allow more time to find a potential developer to take on this project.

Downtown is coming around. Many projects are being undertaken, with new businesses establishing their presence in buildings that have been restored, including Block 42, The Venue, Velvet & Tulle and the soon-to-open Legacy Center in the former Chase Bank building.

If 13 N. Main St. is razed, nothing would be gained. An unusable gap in the streetscape and a loss to our historic downtown ambiance would be the result. We are hoping for a compromise that supports preservation and restoration in our community.