The Gazette’s Oct. 31 editorial, “Stakeholders have a chance to join forces,” suggested there may be a way for Rock County, the city of Janesville and other stakeholders to cooperate in the relocation of the county fairgrounds, the building of a new stadium for the Beloit Snappers and the building of an indoor recreational center for the city. The editorial suggested a multi-use complex could be built to accommodate these facilities.
The editorial also indicated this idea was a long shot. The purpose of my column is to explain why this idea will not become a reality.
The Beloit Snappers will remain in Beloit and build a stadium in downtown Beloit. Diane Hendricks, as I have been told by Beloit City Council member Nancy Forbeck, is going to be a significant donor to keep the team in Beloit. This is good news for Beloit and fans in the surrounding area.
The relocation of the fairgrounds has been discussed many times over the years. The last consulting study was in 2003, and it indicated the site was too small compared to other county fairgrounds in the state. The study stated the “potential on the existing site will be significantly constrained even with huge investments in facilities, marketing and operations. We believe that any business decision to significantly increase the number of events and to make the fairgrounds a year round destination must occur at a new, larger site with better freeway access.”
This study indicated the cost to move the fairgrounds and replace the buildings and equipment would be $20 million. This was in 2003 dollars. The cost today would be would be in the range of $25 million to $30 million. This estimate did not include the land purchase.
The first obstacle to relocating the fairgrounds would be the acquisition of land. Land in the suggested area near I-90/39 sells for at least $50,000 an acre.
Since there is only $500,000 in total in the next five years in the county capital budget for the fair, it is apparent the county has not made significant upgrades or relocation a high priority.
Regarding the potential for a new indoor recreational center/ice arena for Janesville, a consultant will be making a recommendation on the project’s feasibility and giving that recommendation to the Sports Complex Feasibility Steering Committee by the end of the year, according to Jennifer Petruzzello, director of neighborhood services. Sometime in January, the city council will receive a recommendation from the steering committee. The council will then vote to accept or reject that recommendation. No specific site will be recommended, in any case, by the consultant.
The proposal for a indoor recreation center/ice arena states, “The completion of the economic and fiscal impact will allow for a comparison of key costs and benefits associated with the development and operation of a potential new indoor sports facility in Janesville, in order to identify funding alternatives available to support the project.”
The current city ice arena is 47 years old and has required significant repairs the last 10 years. It is not adequate for hockey needs in our city. The consultant’s study will, as a result of feedback in the community, also recommend other potential uses for the proposed facility.
These opinions are my own, and I am not speaking for the council.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse