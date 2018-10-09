I was the cosponsor of the anti-bullying ordinance that received extensive coverage by The Gazette.
I am not speaking for anyone on the Janesville City Council except myself. I was never an educator, social worker, law enforcement officer or psychologist. I am merely a concerned citizen. However, my wife was a high school teacher for 40 years.
Bullying is a complex issue. It is not going to be magically solved by passing an ordinance. I initiated the tabling of the proposed anti-bullying ordinance. This ordinance needs some major rewording. It was never intended to be a panacea.
I have talked to many people and groups in this city about bullying. The option of fining parents is not widely supported for good reasons. This option could be problematic. If we have an ordinance, however, there needs to be consequences of breaking the ordinance, or why have it?
Janesville School District policy 5030 defines bullying as “aggressive or hostile behavior that is intentional and involves an imbalance of power between the bully and the bullied. Bullying is a form of victimization and is not necessarily a part of an ongoing conflict. Bullying is defined as any conscious, willful, or deliberate acts, or attempted acts, through the use of words, images, gestures or physical actions, including electronically transmitted acts that are intended to cause physical injury, emotional distress or property damage.”
An anti-bullying ordinance should use the exact description as that of our school district. The district policy gives many examples of what bullying is. I suggest every parent and student in our district read this policy which appears in the student handbook. The process for reporting bullying is thoroughly detailed in this handbook.
I am concerned about bullying because of the many negative effects it can have on a student, including depression, prolonged victimization, trouble learning, and other mental and physical problems.
Statistics released by the school district indicate 40 percent of students believe bullying and harassment is a problem in their school, and 24 percent say they have been bullied in school. The students may have misunderstood what bullying is since the definition was not provided. It appears these results pretty much match up with national results.
We all agree bullying is bad. The question is should we just accept the status quo, or should we look for realistic, fair solutions to reduce bullying in school and out of school? This will take far more than an ordinance. Our school district has a very detailed process for addressing bullying. Our schools and teachers can only do so much on bullying, however.
The excellent website stopbullying.gov gives a lot of information on this problem. “Bullying can be prevented, especially when the power of a community is brought together,” the site states. “Community-wide strategies can help identify and support children who are bullied, redirect the behavior of children who bully, and change attitudes of adults and youth who tolerate bullying behaviors in peer groups, schools, and communities.”
I hope the issue of preventing bullying will be a high priority for all of us. One of the goals of our city is to have a high quality of life. Not having your children or grandchildren bullied at school or outside school would be imperative in having a high quality of life.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse