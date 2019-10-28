Thursday’s editorial, “Making a property tax mystery,” claimed “government bean counters” and other government officials do a poor job of explaining how tax assessments work. The editorial stated, “Officials sometimes seem to treat taxation as a concept too complicated for people to understand, so they don’t bother to explain it.”

I strongly believe that the city of Janesville does not take that attitude, as evidenced by our many information efforts regarding tax assessments.

The city’s assessor webpage is a wealth of information about property assessments and includes an estimated tax calculator, which shows property owners how reassessments are estimated to affect their tax bill. Likewise, the budget webpage walks property owners through the budget process, how the tax levy/tax rate is determined and how individual tax bills are calculated.

Long before the city began the 2019 revaluation, staff developed a comprehensive strategic communications plan to inform the public about the process and impact of a revaluation. Some of these efforts included:

Forming an internal focus group of non-assessment staff to help make the message clear and understandable.

Presentations to community groups and the city council.

Redesigning our assessment webpages and creating a revaluation page.

Devoting an episode of “Park Place Views” to highlight assessments and the revaluation.

Social media posts, radio advertising, press releases and an informational insert in last year’s tax bill received by all property owners.

Throughout the revaluation process, the city also took these steps:

Provided information and answered questions on WCLO’s “Your Talk Show” and provided interviews to Gazette reporters and any other requesting media.

Spoke to more than 1,500 individual property owners during property inspections. Assessment staff shared information, answered questions and provided their business cards for future questions.

Answered more than 1,000 phone calls between the time assessment change notices went out and the board of review convened.

I believe city staff has gone above and beyond what is required to inform and educate interested community members about property tax assessments. The city will happily continue to educate the residents of this community and answer any questions they may have about their assessments and all other city programs and services.