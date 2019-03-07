In a Monday editorial, The Gazette gave a “Thumbs down to inflated property assessments.” The piece incorrectly interprets that a settled lawsuit carries the same legal standing as an actual ruling on the matter by a judge or jury. That is not correct. Recent settlements of big-box “dark store” assessment appeals do not create case law nor are they binding to future assessments.

Additionally, the opinion suggests that the city of Janesville through its assessment staff does not follow state statutes in the assessment of commercial properties.

That accusation by The Gazette resembles a similar opinion published Aug. 5. The repeated implications about my assessment staff regarding illegal activities and excessive assessment practices are unsubstantiated and blatantly false.

The majority of assessment appeal lawsuits against the city in past years have been based on the “dark store” theory. Such lawsuits are not unique to Janesville. For more than a decade, nationwide retailers such as Menards, Target, Sears, Walgreens and others have challenged their property assessments in communities across Wisconsin and other states.

Such actions, when taken on an individual basis, result in unfair and inequitable tax shifts from such properties onto everyone else. In this past fall’s election, voters in Rock County and others across the state let their voices be heard by approving advisory referendums stating they want to close the “dark store” loophole.

In a Jan. 8, 2017, “Thumbs down to ‘dark store’ schemes,” The Gazette agreed, stating “lawyers continue to succeed in siphoning taxpayer dollars from municipal coffers through dark store litigation.” Additionally, in a March 17, 2016, “Our Views,” The Gazette accurately stated, “When a company gets a lower property tax assessment, the burden gets spread to everyone else—smaller businesses and homeowners”.

The city of Janesville has a fiscal responsibility to all taxpayers and residents. That responsibility is woven into every service the city provides, including our assessment practices.

We strive for accurate, fair, equitable and legal assessments based on the governing laws. Given the breadth and complexity of the ever-evolving big-box assessment issue, there is one thing we can agree on with The Gazette’s recent opinion: The Legislature and governor should act to resolve the issue. Hopefully, their actions will be to the benefit of all Wisconsin residents and not to any one special interest group.