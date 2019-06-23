What do Shopko, Sears, JCPenney, Pick ‘n Save, Toys ‘R’ Us, Kmart and Boston Store have in common? Besides closing Janesville stores, all paid The Gazette to distribute advertising inserts.

No more.

I worked for three Wisconsin newspapers and came to The Gazette as Sunday editor in December 1987, two weeks before we rolled out that first Sunday edition. I spent my last 13 years as The Gazette’s Opinion Page editor before retiring in 2016.

A few decades ago, newspapers strove to fill two-thirds of pages with advertising. Outside of classified advertising, how many paid display ads were in Tuesday’s Gazette, when Skip Bliss announced the sale after five generations and 136 years of family ownership? You needed just one hand to count them. Three.

The Internet decimated newspapers’ key profit center, classified advertising. Now, most companies use websites to sell houses and cars and hire workers. As more and more customers shop online, retail stores close and their newspaper ads likewise disappear.

When news of the pending sale of The Gazette and radio stations WCLO and WJVL hit social media Monday night, one woman commented that it would “be nice if we could read important articles … for free. If money is an issue, take it off online and make everyone pay to read it.”

If it were that simple, newspapers nationwide wouldn’t be struggling so. I wondered if this person was a Gazette subscriber. If not, she’s part of the problem the industry faces. Too many people, especially younger generations, expect to read news free online. But it costs money to hire professional, objective journalists to report and edit the news. Online advertising falls far short of paying those costs, and newspapers must ask subscribers to carry more of the burden.

Meanwhile, critics of the “mainstream media” and cries of “fake news” erode credibility of local newspapers such as The Gazette.

If they vanish, who will report on the latest shooting, fire or industrial accident? Who will monitor our school boards and city councils? Who will tell great front-page stories like the two The Gazette had on Memorial Day weekend, one on a retired military horse living in Rock County and one on a series of pen-pal letters a woman saved and returned to a family who lost a soldier son?

An item on Page 2C Sunday said the owner of the Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas’ largest newspaper, plans to buy iPads—plus training—for customers who continue paying print subscriptions when the newspaper stops print production except for Sundays. Janesville might someday see such a plan.

Will The Gazette be the same under the Adams family as it was under the Bliss family? Of course not. Most days, I could walk downstairs and bend Skip’s ear. He’d visit the newsroom, genuinely interested in us all. Still, Skip couldn’t be at each of his newspapers every day. Likewise, the Adamses, who own 30 daily newspapers, won’t have a family member at The Gazette every day.

Change is the lone certainty in newspapers’ futures. Please keep that in mind when you consider subscribing or renewing your subscription.

This newspaper has long been loyal to Janesville; will you be loyal to it?