A bill moving through the Legislature would require the state Department of Corrections to recommend reincarcerating ex-offenders under community supervision if they have been charged with a felony or violent misdemeanor.
This one-size-fits-all revocation policy would substantially change how the department supervises its offenders and restrict its ability to manage offender behavior through short-term holds and sanctions.
The resulting increase in revocation hearings and incarcerations could impose significant costs to taxpayers without evidence that it will increase public safety.
Research conducted by UW-Madison Law School Professor Cecelia Klingele and published by the Badger Institute reveals the complex reality of community supervision and revocation. Klingele examined 189 cases of individuals on supervision who had been revoked in late 2016. She found that a number of factors contributed to revocation and concluded that “every revocation is part of a distinct story, involving different facts, personalities and contexts that make it difficult to offer any easy fix or singular solution…”
Klingele’s research shows that community supervision is a complex process that requires probation and parole agents, law enforcement officers, prosecutors and court officials to make coordinated decisions based upon the circumstances of each case. An overwhelming majority of the revoked offenders in the study had alcohol or drug abuse issues that contributed to their revocation. The report also showed that most offenders tend to be revoked within the first three years of their supervision.
Assembly Bill 805 presents logistical issues because it would require the department to recommend a revocation when charges are filed not when a conviction is secured. Current law allows the DOC to delay revocation while an offender is in jail or on bail while awaiting the outcome of the new criminal proceeding. Under this bill, revocation must be requested when charges are filed.
If revocation is approved, the offender would return to state prison while awaiting trial on the new charges. This would require the DOC to transport the offender to court appearances or contract with local jails to hold the offender pending completion of the case.
Current law also provides prosecutors with the flexibility to file charges and subsequently drop them if the DOC decides to revoke the offender for violating the terms of supervision. Agents and prosecutors can work together to pursue an approach they deem most appropriate or efficient. AB805 would remove this flexibility by reversing the revocation if charges are dropped.
The cost of this new bill is difficult to determine, in part because the Assembly wisely adopted an amendment that would require a revocation recommendation only for charges of felonies or violent misdemeanors, not for every crime. As a result, a DOC estimate that this bill would increase the prison population by 4,673 inmates is no longer applicable.
But let’s assume that only 1,000 net new inmates will result from this approach. The Legislative Audit Bureau has determined that each prisoner costs the state $101.16 per day; that means an increase of 1,000 new inmates would cost taxpayers an additional $36.9 million per year.
If DOC uses the cheaper method of contracted beds and can find 1,000 available beds in county jails at $51.50 per day (which is unlikely), the cost would be $18.8 million per year.
The impulse to find new methods to hold offenders accountable for the crimes they commit is understandable, but this kind of indiscriminate legislation is ill-advised. The strict requirements of this bill would make it difficult to avoid negative outcomes because of the unpredictable circumstances of supervision and the criminal justice system.
A better approach would be to spend additional resources on providing drug and alcohol treatment and pathways to jobs, concentrating probation and parole agent resources on high risk offenders and providing effective oversight, guidance and funding to prosecutors and law enforcement agencies.
If lawmakers are genuinely concerned about issues related to revocation, they should start by creating a system that generates regularly reported, high-quality data. The state currently has no idea how often those on community supervision violate the rules of supervision, are convicted of a new crime, are charged with a new crime, are revoked for criminal behavior or fail to meet with their agents. We don’t even know what kind of crimes are being committed by offenders on supervision.
Wisconsin needs a system where state agencies, local law enforcement, the courts and prosecutors collect and share data on the criminal justice system so that policy makers and the public can hold them accountable and make informed decisions.
A robust data collection bill would allow lawmakers to assess whether criminal justice policies are having the desired impact and address legitimate threats to public safety.