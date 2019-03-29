We see many benefits to bicycling. That’s why in 2017 we agreed to join a city committee that hopes to make Janesville a Bicycle Friendly Community.

That is an official designation offered by the League of American Bicyclists. Committee members spent months identifying areas of strength in the league’s dozens of criteria. Among these are Janesville’s 30 miles of paved bicycle trails. The city plans a one-mile extension this year through Northeast Regional Park. That park and Rockport Park combine for 10 miles of unpaved trails.

Having a bicycling committee that meets regularly checked off one criteria. Creating Bike Friendly Business awards and presenting them to SSM Health and It’s a Keeper Bait Shop fulfilled another.

Our committee submitted an application in late 2017 and learned last year that we’d received honorable mention, short of our goal. But the league also pointed out shortcomings, many of which we realized. These include the need to incorporate more bicycle education into schools, sponsor and promote Bike Month and Bike to Work events and encourage more bicycle-friendly ordinances.

Undaunted, our committee hopes to smooth the road for local bicyclists and file a new application in 2020. In recent weeks, we broke into two subcommittees. One is focusing on ways to encourage more schools to embrace bicycling education. The other will promote bicycling events—and our community has a growing number of these.

Thus this column.

Why should schools and all residents support bicycling? As we stated from the outset, benefits come in many forms. The league details them in its own application questionnaire.

Bicycling can improve our quality of life and public health, offering fresh air, chances to enjoy nature and get exercise. New rankings from the UW Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation show Rock County slipped to 59th of 72 counties and struggles with obesity and poor health habits. Thirty-six percent of adults here are overweight, the rankings show. Bicycling is one habit worth forming.

Also, bicycling strengthens ties among people as residents get out of their homes and ride together or stop and visit friends and neighbors. Furthermore, as motorists see more bikers and learn to be alert and give them proper space, they’re likely to also become more conscious and courteous of pedestrians, making our city safer for all.

Biking also provides an affordable transportation option, reducing your need to buy gas and find parking spots. It also helps reduce pollutants.

We also believe bicycling could be critical to economic development as our community continues to rebound from the loss of General Motors a decade ago. More and more of today’s young, urban workers forego car ownership. A community’s ability to attract talented professionals is critical to fueling growth in businesses and industries. People who don’t own cars likely use bicycles as a prime mode transportation.

Janesville’s trails also encourage tourism. The bike trail dissects Palmer Park—a showcase in “Wisconsin’s Park Place”—and runs across the street from one of our biggest attractions, Rotary Botanical Gardens. If our community is designated as a Bicycle Friendly Community, it will attract even more tourists and the money they spend.

Those of us on this committee believe bicycling will help turn the wheels of progress in Janesville. We hope you’ll join us and pump up those tires!