Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.