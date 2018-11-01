Sen. Tammy Baldwin likes to say “healthcare is personal.”
As a nurse, I couldn’t agree more, but Baldwin’s quote baffles me given she is proposing a one-size-fits-all plan for health care that has government determining what care you can receive when. That’s the opposite of personal.
Wisconsin families deserve access to health plans they can afford that fit their needs and cover pre-existing conditions. Unfortunately, affordability and individualization are not possibilities under Baldwin’s plan.
Here’s what the media won’t tell you: If Baldwincare becomes law, Medicare will be dismantled for our seniors and many options Wisconsinites now enjoy on the insurance market will cease to exist.
Currently, we are able to provide high-quality services for seniors on Medicare because only seniors are eligible. While Medicare is costly, our seniors deserve high-quality care, and it makes sense to have a program for them. But if America’s entire population becomes part of the same system, Medicare will be unrecognizable. In essence, Baldwincare places all of our seniors on Medicare into a federally planned Medicaid program—not the other way around.
“Medicare for all” is a lie; it’s actually “chaos for all.” Radicals like Baldwin know seniors overwhelmingly approve of Medicare. Unfortunately, her promises are empty and dishonest.
The mistakes of Obamacare will pale in comparison to Baldwincare. Reimbursement rates will drop significantly, access to doctors will decrease and the quality of care patients receive will drastically diminish. All the while, taxpayers will be left to foot a budget-busting $32 trillion bill—doubling federal income taxes for everyone.
Make no mistake about it, this is socialism. The United States will no longer be known for exceptional care. Rather, our health care quality and astronomical taxes will mimic other countries with government-run health care.
And while even England’s and Canada’s universal plans let people buy additional private insurance, Baldwin bans any supplemental insurance that competes with government-run health care. This means no more Medicare Advantage plans for our seniors.
Making matters worse, the 3.4 million Wisconsinites who receive their insurance through their employer would no longer have that choice. So, people who prefer their current medical provider will not be able to keep their doctor unless government says so.
For Theresa, a woman with a rare lung disease, this means that unelected bureaucrats would tell her when she could see her doctor—the only one in the nation who knows how to treat her sickness. It’s terrifying and not at all personal.
When you get sick, who would you rather deal with—a doctor or a government administrator? And when you need a surgery, what would you rather do—get the treatment you need or be added to a waiting list?
Baldwincare is wrong. It’s extreme, it’s dangerous, and it’s certainly not “Medicare for all.”
Wisconsin needs a senator who understands health care and is willing to enact reforms that put patients first and in charge of their own decision-making. I’ve made it my life’s work as a nurse to fight for patients, and I won’t stop now.
