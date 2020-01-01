In recent months, our country has been captivated by the impeachment process and its upcoming Senate trial. Every news channel, every talk radio station and every newspaper spent time extensively covering contentious hearings in the House of Representatives—and for good reason. This process is important. And these hearings were important.

But now that impeachment hearings are over, I’d like to focus our attention on a different important hearing, the hearing we forgot.

Lost in the midst of impeachment, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands held a hearing Nov. 13 to examine the impacts of a proposed change to the roadless rule in national forests, specifically Tongass National Forest in southeastern Alaska. This roadless rule of 2001 set out to end the construction of new roads and thus the use of new industrial logging, in inventoried roadless areas of national forests, which make up one-third of U.S. National Forests and 2% of total U.S. land area. The proposed change would exempt the nation’s largest national forest, Tongass National Forest, from this rule.

It’s understandable that this hearing didn’t receive the same amount of coverage as the impeachment hearings. The average American has never heard of the roadless rule, nor Tongass National Forest. The hearing doesn’t have many consequences at all for the president, and it likely won’t have any effect on the election in 2020. In fact, this hearing went so unnoticed that fewer than half of the subcommittee’s members even bothered to show up.

However, I want to make clear that just because this hearing went unnoticed does not mean that this issue is unimportant. As insignificant as this may seem to us as individuals, it reflects something fundamental about our role as Americans—and as people.

We have a lot to be proud of as Americans, but we also have a lot to be ashamed of and to take responsibility for. Among this tragedy is the destruction of many of our country’s natural wonders and the genocide of the cultures that enabled their continued existence. Over time, we industrialized and commodified Niagara Falls, we dammed the Hetch Hetchy Valley, we plowed most of the grasslands of the Great Plains, we forever altered the Columbia River, and we clear-cut entire forests.

The forests that remain in the United States today are a shadow of those that once stood here. For centuries, Americans decimated all but 7% of old-growth forest in the U.S. Here in Wisconsin, only 0.2% of forest is over 150 years old. Remaining old-growth forests in our country are rare, making Tongass National Forest a remnant of an America we destroyed and forgot.

Tongass National Forest contains one-third of the old-growth temperate rainforest remaining in the entire world. It alone holds 8% of the carbon stored in U.S. National Forests. It’s the habitat for salmon, grizzlies, wolves, goshawks and even bald eagles. It’s also the homeland of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian people, who have relied on and protected the forest since time immemorial. For decades, logging and development threatened the forest, leading to hundreds of thousands of acres of cleared old-growth. The roadless rule ended this threat.

Exempting the Tongass from the roadless rule harms our ability to save one of the last great places of wildness in this country. That’s why tribal leaders and environmental experts traveled thousands of miles to a congressional hearing on the future of the forest.

At the hearing, one Tlingit leader explained that the indigenous reliance on the forest isn’t just a means of their subsistence. It’s a part of their identity. And while we can’t all claim Tongass as our homeland, his sentiment carries an ethic that we should all understand. We may not all experience the same trauma from it, but we should all feel a tremendous sense of loss from the destruction of natural places. We are all extremely fortunate to live in a country with as much natural beauty as the United States of America. But by ruining the places that make America beautiful, we are stripping this country of its identity.

So, as we grapple as a nation with our constitutional identity through impeachment hearings and a future trial, we shouldn’t forget the Tongass hearing. We also shouldn’t forget our role and responsibility in preserving natural places and in preserving our country’s natural identity. Too many times, we’ve allowed for America’s wildness to be stripped away by corporate greed while we looked the other way.

This time, we should stand with those who are speaking up for their homelands, and we should oppose the exemption of Tongass National Forest from the roadless rule.