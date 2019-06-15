I would like to respond to Sports Editor Eric Schmoldt’s June 9 column, “Making it to state is one tough assignment.”

Eric is correct: Advancing to a state tournament is hard. Sports are hard. Today’s coaches ask more and more of our youth. Most of us coaches would like our athletes to play sports for the entire year. I was glad to see that Eric highlighted the number of students at both Parker and Craig high schools who were our top students and yet took the time to play sports.

As parents, we ask our students to balance academics, athletics and home life. This can be hard. Many of our student athletes also have to balance work with all that they do.

So why do most of us parents really want our students to play sports? In education, we know if we can bring students into school for some reason other than academics—such as music, art, robotics, clubs and/or athletics—then chances are they will leave our school as much more successful students.

My own children were highly influenced in their extracurricular activities. We know that these activities, including athletics, can teach things such as loyalty, honor and respect. We see that these activities help instill discipline, mental toughness and relentless determination that our kids can carry over to every other part of their lives and will stay with them for years to come. Within these activities, our students build friendships and togetherness that can last a lifetime.

I had the privilege to coach the women’s softball team at Parker this year. After our final night of practice, the ladies asked to go paint the rock in the front of the school. While we would have liked to win a few more games during the year or make a deep playoff run, the final picture is a picture that captures the essence of our season. It was an honor to have coached this team!