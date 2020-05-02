We are at a critical point in the COVID-19 crisis: We must protect the health and well-being of all citizens while avoiding an economic collapse. Safely restarting our economy is one of the biggest challenges we have ever faced. It is a difficult balance that will require everyone to be on the same page with common goals.
Now more than ever, we need clarity, communication and confidence. Each day that passes without cohesive, collaborative action damages our economy, our society and our collective psyche. We must get our societal “mojo” back, and Forward Janesville has some ideas about how to do that.
Earlier this week, we introduced the Better Together framework, a blueprint for creating a public-private, nonpartisan task force to safely restart Wisconsin’s economy. The centerpiece of the framework is the Badger Task Force, which would be led by three chairs—one from the public sector, one from the private sector and one from the health care sector. The task force will have nine specific areas of focus that will cover every aspect of the crisis, from our testing capacity to the availability of safe, dependable child care—and everything in-between.
The Badger Task Force will create vibrancy by setting and achieving measurable goals and objectives. Every win against the virus—even small wins—will inspire confidence and propel us forward. The task force will hold daily briefings, much like those held by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag. This transparency and communication will build confidence and trust. Everyone in our state—not just state leaders—should know what’s going on with the COVID-19 virus and the state’s response to it.
It is important to note that the Better Together framework is a not a replacement for the governor’s Badger Bounce Back plan or Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s Back to Business plan. Rather, it is meant to complement those plans. Our hope is that state leaders will take the best parts of all these plans and create the nation’s most robust and comprehensive recovery blueprint.
Our organization has asked the governor to implement the Better Together/Badger Task Force framework, and we have encouraged our members to contact him. Whether he decides to implement our recommendation remains to be seen.
The future of our health and economy should not be a piece on a political chessboard. We hope that state leaders can put politics aside and get the experts to the table (virtually, of course) to focus on how to get Wisconsin safely back to work. We have overcome tremendous obstacles in our country before, and we will do it again. Forward Janesville stands ready to help in any way possible.