The final steps taken last week to enact a law regarding the state’s processing of sexual assault kits was the right move for Wisconsin, both legal and morally. It was partial fulfillment of one of humanity’s oldest legal aphorisms: Justice, justice shall you pursue.
There was never any real disagreement over the need for such a bill. It had broad support from both parties in Madison, as well as advocates and the agencies that assist victims of sexual violence. Such kits are essential for the successful apprehension of sexual predators and the prosecution of those who would prey on others. By passing the law, Wisconsin now has formal policies for the processing and retention of the kits.
While DNA evidence has been commonplace in courtrooms for several decades, the scientific advances in that time now allow accurate testing of much smaller samples than they once required. Investigators who may have been hamstrung at one point can reopen and pursue cases successfully because of those advances. The result is justice for victims and a safer society for us all.
Far too many states have seen such collected evidence languish, untested and occasionally forgotten. The delays mean missed opportunities, fading memories and a lesser chance of success when a case is eventually brought to trial. Wisconsin was not innocent of such lapses. Six years ago, the state found more than 6,000 untested kits, including kits that had sat on shelves for a decade or more. Work testing those kits wrapped up in 2019.
Wisconsin should not find itself in such a scandalous situation again. This legislation sets clear requirements for how law enforcement and crime labs must handle the kits. It’s straightforward and easy to understand. There aren’t any more excuses. That was the point made by state Sen. Robert Cowles, a Republican. Cowles said the legislation was crafted to “systematically prevent a testing backlog of sexual assault kits from ever happening again.”
Attorney General Josh Kaul hailed the legislation’s enactment, saying in a statement that “Wisconsin will be safer” with the new law. And that potential extends beyond individual cases.
It’s not just prosecutors who may benefit from the state making a concerted effort to ensure that all sexual assault kits are tested. The evidence generated from the kits can be exculpatory as well. While people often think of DNA evidence as pointing toward a suspect, it can also rule out people and prevent the innocent from being erroneously accused.
Should it have taken this long to ensure that all sexual assault kits are tested? No. And that failing by the Legislature should be noted. That fact does not erase the fact this long-delayed step has finally been taken, though. In a time when any significant accomplishment by the state’s political leaders is rare enough, we’ll take this as a reminder that legislators can and should rededicate themselves to bettering Wisconsin.