A Wisconsinite with ties to Janesville is considering a run for the United States Senate.
Steven Olikara is exploring a 2022 campaign to represent Wisconsin as a Democrat. He is the founder and CEO of Millennial Action Project, the largest nonpartisan organization of millennial lawmakers in the country.
For three years, Olikara has been a partner in the School District of Janesville’s AP Government Washington Seminar program at Parker and Craig high schools. He has hosted and briefed the seminar young scholars in person in D.C. and by Google Meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It may seem ironic, but I have learned so much from the Janesville students,” Olikara said. “Their passion and eagerness to learn, and their interest in an open dialog among differing views is a motivation for me as I consider a campaign based on breaking down barriers to getting things done.”
Olikara is the son of immigrant parents from India. He grew up in Brookfield and graduated from UW-Madison. His path to public service was driven by his intense interest in music.
“The stereotypical view of people of my ethnic background is that I would pursue a career in engineering or some other form of technology,” Olikara said. “My brother is an engineer, but I took a different path.”
Embracing all genres of music exposed Olikara to a variety of not only music but musicians and cultures as well.
“Music taught me how to listen,” he said. “Once you listen, it opens your head and heart to develop an authentic and honest view of our differences and similarities.”
For Olikara, the transition from music to the Millennial Action Project was seamless. Under his leadership, MAP has focused on working with leading young policymakers to encourage bipartisan solutions to the nation’s problems.
MAP’s Congressional Future Caucus includes two area members; Rep. Bryan Steil from Janesville who represents Wisconsin’s First Congressional District and Adam Kinzinger from Channahon, Illinois, whose 11th Congressional District includes north central Illinois to the Illinois-Wisconsin border. The caucus has representation from Democratic as well as Republican members.
If Olikara decides to run, he will most likely join a crowded Democratic primary field. The race is projected to draw national attention, especially if Republican incumbent Ron Johnson does not seek reelection, which would create a GOP primary field.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, a Democrat, is the only declared candidate in either party. Other potential Democratic candidates include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry, Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee state Sen. Chris Larson.
Johnson has left mixed messages about his political future. After his reelection to a second two-year term, Johnson said he would not run for a third term.
On my talk show after his reelection, Johnson was asked if he still planned to leave the Senate at the end of his term. He said he was a man of his word and indicated he would not run for reelection; however, he now indicates that he has not decided what he will do.
If Johnson does not to seek reelection, potential Republican candidates include former Rep. Sean Duffy, current Rep. Mike Gallagher and Kevin Nicholson, who lost a primary race for the U.S. Senate in 2018.
Olikara said he will make a decision on whether to run in the spring.
“I have had several people whose opinions I respect encourage me to run for the United States Senate,” he said. “I am seriously considering those requests.”