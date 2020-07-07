It’s been a difficult process trying to unravel all the advice coming out regarding COVID-19.
On the one hand, there are reports that there is no COVID-19 and the so-called pandemic is a huge hoax perpetrated by Democrats to prevent Republican President Donald Trump’s re-election.
On the other extreme end, we are told that it is inevitable that COVID-19 will strike with a vengeance in the fall, result in two or three times as many cases and deaths, and there’s nothing we can do about it.
In the meantime, we see the consequences of whatever is going on—20 million unemployed; failing businesses and industries; and unprecedented federal, state and local spending trying to minimize the economic fallout.
We are told the only way to open up and get the economy rolling is to get COVID-19 under control. We are also told that we must accept any and all risks associated with the virus and fully open up now to prevent a catastrophic economic and financial collapse.
If we have not been directly affected by COVID-19, all this conflicting information can seem like a remote discussion with no effect on our lives. Despite the tally of cases and deaths, if there’s no direct connection to the virus we can consider ourselves outsiders looking in at the problem.
That can all change in a heartbeat when a family member or friend comes down with COVID-19 and you experience the impact of the savage disease.
Two of my close friends of more than 50 years suffered from the virus. Tom died, and Fred is hanging on. In both cases, I was unable to see them, but I talked with them by phone. I have used pseudonyms to protect their identities.
Tom seemed fine and was apparently recovering after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis the last time I talked with him. He was dead a week later. A former Marine with a strong body and courageous spirit, COVID-19 ravaged his mind and body before taking his life.
Fred remains isolated and quarantined while he continues to recover. It’s been a long process for him beginning in May when he underwent surgery and contracted the virus while recovering in a hospital. We talk every day.
Tom and Fred share a characteristic that brought them success in life. They had a dogged determination to keep moving ahead and never, ever give up. They both overcame enormous odds. They were inspirations to their families and friends.
COVID-19 changed all that.
During his short illness, Tom told me he felt at times as if he wanted to die and he was considering just giving up. He told me the pain coupled with the loneliness was becoming too much to bear. Those were words I could not imagine coming from him.
Fred has similar thoughts. He said he felt powerless to keep fighting. At one point, he said he wished he would hurry up and die and get it over with.
I miss Tom every day. I think about Fred every hour and wait for the day when we can get together for a spirited ride in my Mustang.
These two friends have brought COVID-19 into my life in a very personal way. They have shaped my views on what the pandemic is about. It’s all extreme pain, suffering and, in too many cases, death.
In light of all this, I’m trying to open up. For the first time since March, I had lunch with a friend at a local bar last week where outdoor seating was available.
We both wore masks. The bar was full of people, shoulder to shoulder, and nobody wearing masks. We were the only outdoor diners. When we asked why others were not outside, we were told “it’s too hot.”
I hope everyone can avoid COVID-19, but hope, I’m told, is not a strategy.