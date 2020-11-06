If you have ever walked down the street with me, you probably have experienced one of my Quint Studer moments.
If I see trash, I stop and pick it up. It’s an involuntary action. It’s all Studer’s fault.
Years ago, Studer instilled in me a core behavioral impulse. In his words, “If you see it, you own it.” His philosophy extends far beyond trash.
We see problems around us on a daily basis. We see people in what Sister Simone from Nuns on the Bus describes as “those in the margins.” We see injustice, poverty, hunger and neglect. We see these things, but do we take ownership that will allow us to respond in a constructive way?
Or are we more inclined to tell ourselves “it’s not my job”?
Studer is an example of someone who not only recognizes a problem but will work to deal with it. He founded The Studer Group, a health care and hospital consulting firm, and came out of it a wealthy person. He earned a care-free life with his wife, Rishy, but the Studers choose public service over retirement.
The Studers have invested heavily in Pensacola, Florida, where they have engaged in economic development with retail businesses and an entire neighborhood redevelopment with a baseball team and new stadium.
A similar effort in Rock County has seen Studer invest in downtown Janesville with the Bodacious Shops and in Beloit where he teamed with ABC Supply owner Diane Hendricks to save the minor league baseball team with a new downtown stadium.
In addition to his economic development interests, Studer has a keen interest in education. He founded Studer Education, where Janet Pilcher and Robin Largue continue to work with educators and school districts throughout the country, including Janesville, to improve educational outcomes.
Studer currently is working on finding ways to narrow the childhood educational achievement gap through the Studer Community Institute. The institute will feature social, economic and educational programs aimed to help communities.
Studer is bringing that effort to Rock County with a free webinar featuring Harvard professor Ronald Ferguson, who will discuss the education achievement gap in children. Studer’s institute has looked at data that suggests that 80% of a person’s brain development occurs in life’s first three years.
The webinar is open to all beginning this evening at 6 p.m. To join, log on to studeri.org/events.
A scrap of paper on a sidewalk is not comparable to the achievement gap among children, but a similarity exists. We see them and, therefore, we own them.
While Studer is a leading advocate for “owning” problems, he’s not the only one.
Janesville’s Tim Cullen, a former Janesville City Council member, Janesville School Board member and former state senator, has also stepped up to own what he sees. Cullen noticed that while minority enrollment increased in the Janesville School District, the number of minority teachers was near zero.
Cullen launched the Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Program to support minority students who want to teach in Janesville afford college tuition to earn a degree. That program continues to add minority teachers to Janesville’s staff.
Cullen works with Janesville middle school students who write articles for The Janesville Free Press. He also funds a summer institute program for high school juniors who experience programs and work with leaders in federal, state and local governments.
Studer and Cullen are two of the many area residents who have stepped up to own problems that can hinder a community’s ability to grow and prosper. Their work serves as an inspiration for all of us to move beyond our differences and realize that if we see it, we own it.