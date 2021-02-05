In the midst of this pandemic, it’s easy to wonder if we’ll ever return to some semblance of life before COVID-19.
What was life before COVID-19? What did we enjoy? What did we struggle with? As we long for the “good old days,” do we really want to relive them?
One way to look in the rearview mirror is to remember some of the places and activities we grew up with. For those born and raised in Janesville, there are plenty of examples.
Some of the places we took for granted are no longer here. At one time you could identify Janesville to anyone by explaining that we were the home of Parker Pen, a fine writing instrument recognized worldwide. Janesville was not just a medium size city south of Madison and north of Chicago; Janesville was the international headquarters of Parker Pen with employees stationed all over the world.
Who thought back then that Parker pens would no longer be made in Janesville, especially when production shifted from the facility on Court Street to Arrow Park?
A look back would not be complete without remembering the General Motors assembly plant, the city’s largest employer for decades. Generations of Janesville residents worked at the plant. Due to the plant, Janesville had the highest per capita income in Wisconsin for years. At one time, there were more than 7,000 high wage jobs there.
It was assumed the Janesville plant would last as long as GM produced vehicles.
When GM started closing plants, I asked our city manager at the time what was the Plan B in case it was decided to shut down Janesville. The answer was there was no Plan B because there was no need for a Plan B. Like Parker Pen, it was simply assumed things would not change.
Those two events do not qualify for inclusion into the good old days. Let’s hope something similar never happens again.
Swing Lobby, Dorothy’s Record Shop, Star Billiards, Myers Theater/Opera House, Mid-City Outdoor, Daley’s Frostop, Knipp’s Pizza and scooping the downtown loop were places and activities every kid in town enjoyed. There all gone now but remain pleasant memories.
As we look back, what is likely to survive the pandemic. What can we look forward to when we come out the other end of COVID-19?
A city landmark dating back to the 1930s is the Monterey Hotel. Its future was uncertain and the building in danger of being torn down until recently. The Grafft family brought in a developer and an agreement was struck with the city that will allow renovation of the hotel into apartments. The Monterey will assume a prominent position in downtown Janesville. It’s a bright spot as we move forward and eventually out of the pandemic.
Change is inevitable, and it is not all because of COVID-19. For example, virtual learning and working from home were being deployed long before COVID-19. Those experiences made it easier to adjust when the pandemic hit. It is possible that as schools and private sector employers adjust, virtual learning and working from home may be the new norm after COVID-19.
We have all been through hard times before, and we’ll undoubtedly go through them again. In the past, we joined together to meet challenges. In some of our darkest hours, leaders have stepped up to rally us. Abraham Lincoln was here during the Civil War. Franklin Roosevelt took the country out of the Great Depression and through most of World War II.
President Joe Biden has inherited the pandemic. Will he provide the leadership necessary to stop the infections and deaths?
The current rift between Democrats and Republicans and philosophical differences in each party are not encouraging.
What does it take at both the state and federal levels of government to elevate debate to problem solving instead of partisan fist fights?