Before I get started, I want to refer to my previous column regarding various requests for revenue on the part of public bodies.
I mentioned the Milton School District was seeking additional funding for operational expenses. That sentence needs clarification.
I should have written:
The Milton School District voters are being asked to renew a $2.5 million amount to exceed the revenue cap that is set to expire June 30, 2021. If renewed, the $2.5 million for operational costs would not be a tax increase, school officials said, but a continuation of the amount authorized by a referendum that was passed in 2016.
I appreciate the discussion I had with Milton school officials to provide this clarification.
A lot has happened since my last column two weeks ago, and it’s not been all good.
Thankfully, both party national conventions have ended. I have never believed the national conventions every four years meant much, and I’m more convinced of that after suffering through both conventions this time around.
We learned nothing new, and party policy was, for the most part, ignored. Republicans made it clear the party is all in for President Trump and a GOP party platform is unnecessary. The party platform is whatever Trump says it is.
The Democratic Party provided a platform, but it was all bones with no meat on them. The obvious split on a health care plan among Democrats was evident in that the healthcare plank was not definitive on how the Dems plan to provide health care to everyone.
The list of speakers at both conventions was predictable and mostly boring.
We can all be thankful these “nothing burgers” only come along every four years.
By the way, the cable news network coverage of the conventions was worse than the conventions. There is no doubt now that cable “news” has descended into partisan drivel with no semblance of journalistic ethics. For those craving news, don’t bother tuning into cable.
On the heels of boring conventions, we were greeted with tragedy in Kenosha.
Another black man was shot by a white cop. The protests, demonstrations and lawless rioting that followed resulted in two shooting deaths. An Antioch, Illinois, 17-year-old has been arrested. It is expected he will be charged with murder.
Officials report the man shot by a police officer may have been in possession of or reaching for a knife. An investigation is underway to determine facts that will be presented to prosecutors.
Is there any good news or at least something positive to explore?
Not really.
The economy remains in the tank regardless of what our elected leader say. Millions upon millions of former workers are unemployed with unemployment compensation running out and/or shrinking. Millions more are underemployed to an extent that they wonder if they can survive financially. Parents are having to make tough decisions on whether to risk sending their kids back to in-person school or try to adjust their jobs to stay home for distance learning.
One bit of news could be good or bad depending on your perspective.
The Chicago Tribune reports United States banks experienced a 70% drop in profits during the year’s second quarter.
Some could argue banks suffer the least during tough economic times. Examples include federal bailouts after the 2008 recession, and it’s about time banks feel the pain. Others argue that if banks are not doing well, they are less likely to approve loans, especially to individuals and small businesses struggling to survive the pandemic fallout.
While all of this is going on, brave men and women in the military remain in harm’s way. Four U.S. troops were injured recently in Syria when a Russian vehicle rammed an American vehicle. There are no reports of any U.S. reaction or follow-up.
Sorry, folks, not much good news to report in this column.