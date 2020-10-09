When property owners in Janesville pay property taxes, what do they expect in return?
In other words, what should property taxes fund? Here’s what I’ve been told.
“We should expect protection and safety,” my friend Dave told me. Dave has lived in Janesville all his life, and he has paid property taxes for more than 50 years.
“After police and fire, we expect clean water to drink; when we flush the toilet we want what’s in it to go away and stay away, and we want safe and relatively smooth streets to get us back and forth to work,” he said. “Beyond that, it’s all negotiable.”
I would add wages and salaries for city workers who provide the essential city services.
Dave and I discussed what should be supported by the general property tax and what should be left for other forms of city revenue. At that point, the discussion started to turn—shall we say—spirited. I thought we should discuss fees as another form of city revenue. Dave informed me that fees are nothing more than another name for a tax.
I tried to explain to Dave that fees are user based, meaning they pay for optional services. If you don’t want the services, you don’t have to pay the fee.
An example is a wheel tax, which should be called a wheel fee. You do not have to pay the wheel fee if you choose not to drive a vehicle on public roads. Well, to be clear, you have to pay the wheel fee when you apply for license plates for a vehicle. You could choose to drive a vehicle on public roads without license plates thereby avoiding the wheel fee, but I would not recommend that as a way of avoiding a fee.
Some communities charge a fee to collect garbage. If you want your garbage to be picked up, you put a sticker on the garbage bag. You buy the stickers at a local convenience store. No sticker (call it a fee), no garbage collection.
Dave insists the line between a tax and a fee has become blurred. He made his point with an example of a city service that has been funded through property taxes as long as he can remember and is now being suggested as a service funded by a fee disguised as a transportation utility.
“A transportation utility,” Dave said in an ever-increasing tone of disgust. “Are you kidding me?
At this point, Dave is getting wound up and things are starting to get ugly.
“Are you kidding me?” he asked again. “The city fails to properly manage our resources, the streets go to pot, and the chickens have come home to roost, and they want us to bail them out with another tax disguised as a user fee disguised as a utility.”
I did not ask Dave to explain the poultry reference, but I did ask him to clarify and sum up his point on fees and taxes.
“Some consultant is telling city council members a transportation utility is similar to a usage fee for water and sewer, and that’s exactly my point. The city is slowly shifting to so-called user fees. Essential services such as water, sewer, streets, police and fire should all be funded through the general property tax.
“Are you kidding me?” he asked again. “Water is funded by a user fee? I can choose not to pay it and try to live without water?”
Dave also gave me his thoughts on how to avoid another tax disguised as a user fee disguised as a utility.
“Just note which council members vote for this transportation utility,” he said. “Remember those council members if they run for re-election.”