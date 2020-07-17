Foreign higher education students at universities and colleges in the United States have been linked to online learning.
Most recently, President Donald Trump announced that if the foreign students enroll in online learning only, they would be deported if in-country and denied entrance to the United States if planning to travel to the U.S. for the fall semester.
Just days after his announcement, Trump rescinded the rule amid widespread and nearly unanimous opposition from the higher education community. Trump’s administration is now considering modifying the earlier rule, but no details have been provided.
This episode begs this question: Why is a rule regarding online learning applied solely to foreign students?
The political adviser on my WCLO talk show, Dr. Susan Johnson from UW-Whitewater, discussed this issue earlier this week and offered some insights.
Johnson reported that before COVID-19, there were restrictions on what type of classes foreign students must take, including at least one in-person class. She said UW-Whitewater values its international student body and takes great pains to make sure that all the requirements are met.
When COVID-19 descended upon us, the federal rule was “paused” to allow international students to enroll in any type classes to accommodate safety measures related to the pandemic.
This question remains: Why is there a connection between foreign students and the type of classes taken that is not applied to all students?
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement indicates online-only instruction is a problem because international students taking online classes solely would be able to live anywhere in the U.S. while taking classes, and that, ICE says, is a national security risk. Online-only education, ICE says, could give international students in the U.S. time to do other things unrelated to education. ICE also says online-only education could provide a pathway for international students to use education as a way to extend visa opportunities.
By the way, ICE is making these accusations online, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The ICE rule brings to mind the pink elephant theory. “I gargle peanut butter every morning to keep pink elephants from invading Janesville. To those who question my action, I would remind them that there has never been an invasion of pink elephants in Janesville since I started gargling peanut butter.”
How many international students have taken online-only classes to conceal their terrorist activities? ICE can claim its rule has prevented that—much the same as gargling peanut butter has stopped the pink elephant invasion in Janesville.
I am assuming that ICE and Homeland Security have ways to monitor terrorist activities regardless of the country of origin of students taking online-only courses in the United States.
More important than a theory about online-only terrorists is the benefit international students provide U.S. campuses and all their students.
Here’s how Beloit College President Scott Bierman put it in a news release.
“Among the most valuable and beloved elements of the Beloit College community are our global connections and, most importantly, our international students, faculty and staff,” he said. “We are gloriously international and therein lies a core strength.”
It was no surprise, given the Beloit College emphasis on an international element, that Bierman condemned the initial ICE decision to punish online-only international students.
“In the midst of a global pandemic, we need every available option to ensure individual and community health—period,” Bierman said.
In his news release, Bierman made no mention of concern that the Beloit College campus and the city it is located in are in danger of terrorist activities by foreign students who choose to attend online-only classes.