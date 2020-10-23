Listen up Packer fans. It’s time to declare if you are a Packer fan or a Packer homer.
Before making a decision, it’s necessary to define what a fan and a homer are and discuss the difference.
Similarities:
Fans and homers both cheer for the home team. They both prefer wins over losses, and they both wear team gear even when it’s not casual Friday.
Differences:
Fans do not blindly rave on about the team or its players when the team and/or players perform below reasonable expectations. Homers are all in and will ignore reality.
In the case of the Packers, play-by play announcer Wayne Larrivee is the perfect example of a homer. In his defense, he’s paid to be a homer, and if he was not a homer he would probably be fired by his employer, who happens to be the Packers.
For example, the Packers running back takes a hand-off from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and runs over right tackle for a two yard gain. Here’s how Larrivee would describe the play.
“Rodgers is under center, he takes the snap and hands off to Aaron Jones who drives, fights and plows ahead dragging a would-be tackler to the 27 yard line for a gain of 2.”
Larrivee’s sidekick and color commentator Larry McCarren then chimes in with “And give credit for opening up that hole to Billy Turner, who is growing into his new role on the offensive line.”
Reality tells us that was a not-so-great two-yard running play, but Larrivee and McCarren made it sound like Jim Taylor had just busted through into the secondary.
After the humiliating loss last Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans and homers are easily identified. Fans are wondering how long Rodgers can function with an offensive line that can’t pass block. Homers merely shrug off the Tampa Bay debacle as a freak event and the coaching staff will review film, address problems and make corrections. In other words, no big deal.
It’s not easy being a fan. When a fan recognizes reality, he or she is often criticized for not supporting the home team. Support, however, is not the issue.
I have been a Packer fan since Willy Wood was in the Green Bay secondary. He is rolling over in his grave after watching the Tampa Bay game.
The point is that loyal fans remain loyal because they want the team to put out a strong effort. Fans are loyal through thick and thin. We remained loyal fans during lean times, but that doesn’t mean we were pleased with Lindy Infante’s 24-40 record as head coach of the Packers.
The difference between fans and homers was clearly demonstrated when Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun was caught using performance enhancing drugs. In spite of the overwhelming evidence, Braun maintained his innocence.
While the MLB officials sorted out the facts, the homers were irrationally defending him. They were stammering about the chain of evidence and corrupt tests and testers.
“Poor Braunie,” the homers proclaimed as if they were on a first name basis with him. “Oh, poor Braunie. He is being so mistreated by the big bad MLB.”
We all know the outcome of that case. Braun is not only a druggie, he’s a coward who would not face up to what he had done and dragged innocent people into his web of deception.
Most valuable player? You’ve got to be kidding me.
Now this is coming from a loyal Brewer fan. I was a fan when the Pilots came to Milwaukee. I was a fan when Phil Roof was the catcher, and I remain a loyal fan.
Loyal fans support the team and face reality. For that, I plead guilty.