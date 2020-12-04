There are times when the federal government gets things very right and more frequent times when things go very, very wrong.
Let’s start with what’s right by using Social Security as an example. Some of my socially conservative friends believe anything run by government is bound to be mismanaged, overpriced and corrupt. Many of these same friends gladly accept a Social Security check each month.
Social Security is spared their criticism because, they argue, they paid for the program and it represents an “earned” benefit. Yes, workers pay taxes to support the program, but what is required to “earn” the benefits?
After exhaustive research, I’ve found what is required to “earn” Social Security benefits: One must be old.
Depending on when you apply for Social Security benefits and when you die, it’s almost certain you will receive more than you paid in.
Tax dollars supporting Social Security are deposited into a trust fund. At one time, that fund had a huge surplus. Congress could not resist spending the trust fund surplus for unrelated federal expenses and avoid raising taxes to pay for the unrelated expenses. The justification at the time was Social Security benefits would be paid and when the trust fund could no longer support benefits, the “borrowed” funds would be repaid.
That has not occurred, and the trust fund is predicted to go bankrupt in a matter of a few years.
Despite the dire prediction, there are no plans to simply not pay Social Security benefits. The debate is how to provide the benefits, not whether the benefits should continue.
The question, then, is how can this program survive by spending more than it’s taking in?
Unlike most federal budget items, Social Security has no firm budget. I refer to it as a self-sufficient program, meaning federal funding is added to the dedicated tax revenue to pay for whatever is needed.
Amid all the complaints about inefficient and costly programs, I see no legislation to eliminate Social Security, nor should there be. The program is a shining example of what a government should do to care for seniors, and if Congress had the political courage to do what’s right, there would be no funding shortage.
On the other hand, there are some “earned” benefits that require much more than getting old and still able to fog a mirror. A striking example is veterans benefits.
Incredibly, although veterans earn every penny they may receive in benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA funding is not self-sufficient and, therefore, can and does fall short of providing needed care for those who have served.
What could define “earned” better than service in the military? Why is the care and support of veterans dependent on the whims of members of Congress every year when budgets and appropriations are (supposed to be) approved?
Veterans health care benefits are in danger of being set at below a needed level because members of congressional leadership believe providing veterans with needed health care, for example, could result in higher spending in other “nondefense” programs, a move that would tear apart previous budget negotiations and could threaten a partial government shutdown.
I’m not making this up. Some congressional leaders appear to be more concerned about the budget process than the health care needs of veterans.
Why are organizations such as Wounded Warriors, Disabled American Veterans and the VFW continually asking for contributions to care for veterans? The answer is simple. Our elected members of Congress will not fully fund the VA to care for those who have served, therefore nonprofits are formed to try to pick up the slack.
It’s embarrassing. Our federal government cannot adequately support wounded warriors. Do members of Congress believe wounded warriors have not fully “earned” necessary VA benefits?