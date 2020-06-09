The May 31 edition of The Gazette marked a sad ending to more than just the Sunday paper. It also was a reminder of the passing of two great area citizens.
The loss of a local Sunday paper is a community loss. Canceling the Sunday edition of The Gazette was brought on by a drastic loss of advertising revenue, which also resulted in the loss of a key reporter and two editors in the newsroom.
When a newspaper is forced to shed newsroom personnel, the task of maintaining a high level of performance is made more difficult.
In addition to losing the Sunday paper, the final Sunday edition carried the obituaries of Frank Douglas and Angela Wyse. Both lived into their 90s, and both left a lasting imprint on their communities.
I am compelled to refer to Douglas as Mr. Douglas. He was my world geography teacher at the Janesville Senior High School (now Craig) where he taught for 30 years. But, more than simply my teacher, Mr. Douglas was an inspiration who gave me a reason to continue to attend high school, eventually graduate and move on to higher education.
Students did not “take” world geography in Mr. Douglas’ class, they were immersed in world geography. Mr. Douglas treated every student—yes, each and every student—as someone special who had enormous potential.
The first thing a student saw when entering the classroom the first time was “The Hurdle.” It was posted on the wall at the front of the classroom with all our names on cards below the track-type hurdle.
Mr. Douglas told us our name cards would be placed above the hurdle (signifying we had cleared it) when we could locate and spell correctly every state in the union and all the capital cities. I remember thinking, right, I hate to disappoint him, but I’ll never be able to do that.
With a gentle guiding hand from Mr. Douglas, every student cleared the hurdle. It was a great feeling of accomplishment that allowed us to dig deeper into world geography and become better overall students.
When we began to study a different part of the world, Mr. Douglas’ classroom took on the appearance of that part of that area. For example, when we studied Europe, the class was transformed into a Swiss chalet. The room was decorated during a weekend. Students were chosen to come in on a weekend to help with the effort.
My greatest memory of high school was being chosen to help decorate the world geography classroom. Far from a chore at the school on a weekend, it was an honor to be chosen to bring the world to our room.
To Mr. Douglas’ everlasting credit, thousands, literally thousands, of students benefited from his kindness, trust and motivation. He touched so many lives, and he will be missed.
Angela Wyse of Evansville was a spirited woman who gave so much to her family, friends and community. I knew her through her son, Tony.
I assumed Angela would outlive us all. Her obituary announced that her passing at age 97 was sudden and unexpected because she planned on living to at least 100.
I remember Angela as a 90-something woman driving her car all over creation with her keyboard in the trunk. She shared her immense musical talent wherever she went. Evansville will not be the same without her.
To celebrate the life of Angela, think of her as a member of the female jazz group The Ladies Must Swing. She was swingin’ all the way to the end.