A couple of clarifications regarding Neil Johnson’s “Lay of the Land” article in Monday’s paper.
First, the GM site, now known as Centennial Industrial Park, was indeed presented as a potential rail site to Clasen Quality Chocolate. The decision to select Milton was based on corporate logistics. Both communities had adequate acreage and rail access.
Secondly, the city’s decision to hold up establishing a tax increment district until the property owner grooms the site for redevelopment belies the fact that 110 acres of what we used to call the JATCO site is actively being marketed and has no impediment to development. Back in March, the entire site was under contract with a prominent national company. Unfortunately, the virus struck, and that purchase was canceled.
Coldwell Banker Commercial is currently working on two rail-related projects. One a 20-acre site on the northwest corner of the former assembly-building site and one on the northeast corner of the Jatco site. The northwest corner project is expected to reach the city in the first quarter. One of the small parking lots, West State Street and South Jackson Street is leased, and the 10-acre site adjacent to it has a strong prospect for lease.
Finally, cleaning up a 100-year-old industrial site takes time. Working through layers of state regulators takes time. The north site is ready for development when the DNR finishes its review. It should be noted that during our research on the redevelopment plan prepared for the city by Angus-Young Associates, we determined that the existing foundations are a benefit to companies that need thick floors required to accommodate heavy loads.
Janesville has over 200 acres of rail-served land available for sale. One hundred and ten acres is available today, and the balance is expected to be available for purchase sometime this year. In the meantime, the property is actively being marketed. We would invite your readers to visit our website at mcguiremears.com to see for themselves.