Daniel Webster of John Hopkins University aptly noted that gun crime often leads to more gun crime.
If you read, listen or watch any media source, you will quickly learn that gun crime is on the rise throughout our nation and in our region to include, Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison.
Scholars identify the lack of trust in the police as a contributory factor and the desire of suspects to take matters into their own hands as part of the reason for increased gun crime. They also cite some tentativeness on behalf of the police coupled with a sense of entitlement on behalf of suspects due to the recent social unrest.
Fortunately, I do not believe any of these issues affect us.
We still have a high-trust relationship with our community. I do not see any tentativeness in our delivery service. Any sense of entitlement by suspects is limited.
So, what does this mean for Janesville? What can we do to stay safe? What can we do to reduce the chance of gun crime? Here is a roadmap:
- Officers must promptly resolve any conflict that we can. As we review our gun crime and major violence issues, there is a distinct trend that some type of conflict or dispute precedes the violence. Officers need to take the time and problem solve the conflict before it rises to violence.
- Officers need to continue working with our high-risk offenders. Monitor and meet with the offenders. When appropriate, offer assistance.
- Officers will monitor our problem bars. We know that disturbances and drug use breed gun violence. This is why the police department pursued a suspension of a bar license when gun crime erupted.
- The police department will remain diligent with our domestic violence investigations. Domestic violence is still the leading cause of our homicides (over the long term).
- The department needs to be proactive on our drug houses and drug sales. We know drug activity increases gun crime.
- When there is gun crime outside of Janesville and in our region, the department quickly inquires to see if there are any ties to Janesville. If there are ties to Janesville, intercede immediately.
- If the department receives clues or intelligence about gun crime, move on it quickly.
- And always officers need to build relationships and trust in every interaction with our citizens.
So, what can citizens do?
If you know of conflict in the community, call us.
If you hear of threats of violence, call us.
If you suspect domestic violence, call us.
Place this burden on us. Let us investigate, mitigate, and resolve the issues with the goal of avoiding the violence and the tragic effects on our citizens and community.