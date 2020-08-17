Thank you, Rock County.
Thanks for a bit of hope in the form of the results of the county clerk’s race Aug. 11.
Being immersed in the pit of political discourse every day, trying to discern the facts from the rhetoric has become very discouraging. It would be easier, of course, to simply abandon half the citizens and just run hard to the political left or right on my talk show. Heaven knows that’s what just about every talk-based program has chosen. And why not? It gives you a guaranteed audience who loves you.
Why not? Because I believe what I learned those many years ago in broadcast school: The airwaves belong to the public. So, WCLO Radio and our talk show attempt the nearly impossible in our current hyper-politicized environment: to operate in the public interest. The entire public. Democrat. Republican. Independent.
It is an attitude of public service that escapes many candidates who seek offices to serve constituents.
But last Tuesday, I saw that glimmer of light.
Our recent primary election gave me hope there are others who look for what they believe is right. Voters overwhelmingly chose a candidate who had experience, accountability and a desire to continue to tackle the ever-changing landscape of the job over a candidate who largely approached the job as an internship and a chance to continue a hyper-partisan dialog.
No, the race was not between a Democrat and a Republican. But as push came to shove, the voters (overwhelmingly Democrats by the numbers) chose experience, balance and character that showed Lisa Tollefson was better prepared to serve everyone in Rock County, not just those of a particular party.
In November, that choice gets harder. Much harder.
Presidents, congressional representatives and senators have always been viewed through a much more partisan lens. Why, I am not certain. We should still want to read beyond the noise to cast our vote for the best candidate. The candidate who advocates by history and current action, those policies that demonstrate a benefit to all Americans—not just a partisan half of the country.
In the current political climate, it’s a heavy lift for most of us who are busy working two jobs, educating our kids and just trying to navigate life. It’s difficult for us to look beyond the negative campaign ads and the rhetoric to see not the candidate who best serves me the Democrat or me the Republican but the candidate who best serves the ideals of America.
We’ve seen both the candidates in office. We’ll see their many downfalls in ads over the next 10 weeks. We will watch various national media tell us who won each debate and why. We’ll watch our social media pages spew hate and anger toward the candidate we don’t want and all his supporters.
But last Tuesday gave me the dimmest hope. A hope that no matter which candidate wins this November, the voters, at least in this area, will have taken stock of both choices. A hope they will make their choice based on who can bring back America from the devastation of the pandemic in a way that creates no guaranteed winners or losers but opportunity for everyone to, once again, reach for the fabled American dream.
No matter who is elected president in November, this is my question: Will we choose the candidate on party alone, or will we choose the candidate whose underlying ideals best represent a country that professes as its foundation the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Is that still the vision for America?
We’ll find out in less than 80 days.