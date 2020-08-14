By the time you read this column, things may change, but we seem to be in a health and economic mess.
Millions upon millions of American workers are unemployed with funding intended to support them through tough times drying up. COVID-19 cases continue to increase in parts of the country, and people keep dying as a result.
As school district administrators and school board members grapple with the upcoming fall semester, there is no clear solution on how to provide every student with a safe and beneficial education.
Businesses are closing in every community with some shutting the door permanently. Those companies that may survive are looking at ways to streamline production. Artificial intelligence and robots were creeping into workplaces long before COVID-19, but the pandemic has accelerated this trend to replace humans with machines in the workplace.
In previous times, displaced workers were provided with funding to train for a new job. That money is not as plentiful, and there are simply fewer jobs available. This is not the sole result of COVID-19, but the pandemic has encouraged businesses and industries to look for efficiencies or die on the vine.
Many Americans are looking at the prospect of trying to survive on unemployment compensation funding. In Wisconsin, that means a maximum weekly benefit of $370. With the $600 a week federal supplement, unemployed workers were trying to survive by making house payments, child care expenses, food and other essential expenses.
The $600 federal supplement is gone amid the inability of lawmakers and administration officials to put together a stimulus bill. President Trump is offering a $400 weekly federal unemployment compensation payment, but states must agree to pay 25 percent of it—some may, others will not.
The end result of all this is millions and millions of Americans have no idea how they will get on with their lives when the pandemic is history. Business owners have similar fears.
Given all that is happening, residents in two area school districts are being asked to agree to a hike in property taxes to support a variety of needs identified by district officials. Referendums are planned for the November presidential election ballot.
In Milton, district taxpayers are being asked to approve another tax hike on the heels of a significant hike to address overcrowding and infrastructure deficiencies at the high school and other buildings. Now the district says it needs an additional $2.5 million for operational needs. The referendum asks that $2.5 million increase be imposed every year for the next five years.
In Janesville, district officials say they need $22.5 million to add safety and security measures to school buildings and replace outdated boilers in some school buildings. On top of that, Janesville school district taxpayers are being asked to provide an additional $37 million for operational expenses.
Janesville district officials say if the district taxpayers balk, layoffs and increases in class size would be necessary.
Voting to approve the tax hikes is favored by a majority of residents of the districts based on surveys conducted either by the district or a private firm hired to do the surveys.
It will be interesting to see if those survey results hold in November after taxpayers have struggled a few more months, many of them trying to live on $370 a week.