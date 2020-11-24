About half of Americans—more than 160 million people—are thought to have a diagnosable mental illness, according to David B. Feldman, a counseling psychology professor at Santa Clara University. Some common illnesses are major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and schizophrenia. People with mental illness carry out normal lives, just like you. There are doctors, teachers, celebrities and even mental health professionals who are diagnosed with a mental illness.
Luckily, we have exceptional medications and various therapies and support lines to help people cope. Despite this, only half of people diagnosed will receive treatment, Feldman says. Even those with severe illnesses will stay silent about their diagnosis because of the stigma our society has put on mental health disorders.
One of those people used to be me. I had the funds and I had the access to resources, but I denied help because I didn’t want to accept my bipolar disorder diagnosis. I did not want to be judged by my friends, family or anyone else I would come into contact with. I was prescribed medications but refused to take them. I felt ashamed of my diagnosis. And why? Because society has led us to believe that people with mental illnesses are broken.
People with mental illnesses are some of the most stigmatized people not just in the U.S. but in the world today. This is one of the reasons I kept quiet for so long about my difficulties. People like me are scared of the judgment, the potential for changed relationships and the potential of losing things in their life. These fears are valid. In some states, having a diagnosed mental illness could mean you lose your driver’s license, custody of your children or your career path, according to Jeffrey Borenstein, a clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University in New York City. For me, I feared never being successful in my work.
To this day, people cling to inaccurate stereotypes of mental illnesses. Having the outside world perceive you differently can have a long-lasting effect on how you perceive yourself, as well. For example, many Americans believe that those who are diagnosed with a mental illness are violent. This might lead diagnosed individuals to also believe they are, in fact, violent.
Some other effects include but are not limited to reduced hope for the future, low self-esteem, increased psychiatric symptoms, decreased social relationships, decreased likelihood of going to treatment and increased difficulties in the workplace, according to Borenstein.
These effects are not just because there is judgment coming from society but because there is now judgment coming from within the individual.
Judgment often stems from lack of knowledge on a subject. Rather than immediately assuming we know all the facts, we should broaden our perceptions on topics such as mental health. We should gain insight from those struggling, we should evaluate our own mental health and, most important, we should educate ourselves.
You never know—some of the people who are closest to you just might be suffering in silence, as well.