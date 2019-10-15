Editor's note: The Gazette Editorial Board reached out to six local legislators to gauge their support or opposition to the editorial board's proposal to place habitual drunken drivers under the supervision of the state Department of Health while using alcohol sensing devices to monitor them. We asked them three questions:

1) Would you support this proposal to place repeat drunken drivers (those with 4 or more DUI convictions or fewer if any convictions include homicide) under supervision of the Department of Health Services with the primary condition of complete sobriety to be enforced through alcohol monitoring technologies?

2) If so, why? What would you be willing to do to help bring this plan to fruition?

3) If not, why not? What do you consider an effective response to dealing with drunken driving?

Sen. Steve Nass, R-La Grange, did not submit a response. Their unedited responses are included below:

From Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva

It is unfortunate that we still hear stories about individuals like Nathan L. Leopold or Daniel B. Good. The tragic loss of life due to the irresponsible actions of others should never be acceptable. The Legislature has worked during my time in office to find ways to reduce the number of repeat drunk drivers. Whether it is strengthening penalties for those that take lives due to their actions, or expanding the use of drug treatment courts or Treatment Alternatives and Diversion (TAD) programs, our efforts have worked. Individuals receiving their 4th or greater OWI conviction have been reduced by over 23% since I took office in 2010.

In the Janesville Gazette’s Sept 22nd edition, the paper proposed creating a program in which individuals with a 4th OWI conviction would be placed under the supervision of the Department of Health Services. I would argue that much of what you have proposed is already being done. The Department of Corrections, much like they do with sex offenders, are monitoring a number of individuals either through Sobrietor bracelets or TAD programs. Counties like Waukesha also have a program that includes bracelet monitoring. Currently, these decisions are being made by local governments and the court system based upon the details of the individual cases.

My fear is that additional state involvement may end up creating unneeded roadblocks to fighting this ongoing problem. During the 2015 session, a law was passed that created pilot projects to start 24/7 monitoring programs on the county level. Unfortunately, those programs haven’t gotten up and running. More state involvement doesn’t always lead to better results.

Every idea to combat repeated OWIs need to be considered, but it appears individual monitoring is already being used to combat the problem. The last thing I would want to do is hinder what is already working. It is important to note that drinking and driving is not the only problem that we need to discuss. As the Leopold case shows us, individuals are also impaired by marijuana. If efforts to legalize marijuana were successful, OWIs will most likely reverse their downward trend.

From Rep. Deb. Kolste, D-Janesville

I appreciate your concern and thoughtful look at this problem.

I agree that these are egregious situations and that we have not found a good solution to rectifying.

I am not familiar with the bracelet technology, other that your insights, but do know that interlock systems in cars are used now. I think sobriety has to be part of the solution, but you left out any concerns about

getting the offenders into treatment as part of the solution. Both the technology and the treatment are expensive for the county, state and offenders. Funding will be crucial, something that is hard to find in this legislative environment.

A couple of other things that we need to get people in the state to consider. Tavern league and its members need to realize that they could be vital in helping ameliorate these situations. This is evidenced by the Gazette article today on the number of offenders whose last drink was in a tavern. Also, an UW Evidence Based Public Policy seminar that I attended 4or 5 years ago, stated that evidence showed people responded more appropriately if there was increased chance that they might get caught, e.g. sobriety check points. That idea has been met with concern of invasion of privacy.

My last concern is the acceptance and pride in the state of its drinking culture. I have been amazed at the number of bills that we consider and/or pass that allows more alcohol to get to more people.

Having said all that. I would be more than excited to look at other states and data on the total sobriety concept. Also, in this environment, the cost of such technology.

I can start the process by having a look at other states laws and any implementation through the National Conference of State Legislatures.

From Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton

First of all thanks to the Janesville Gazette for your interest in impaired drivers, particularly repeat offenders and those who cause death.

I agree these headlines seem to be a daily occurrence in our local papers, even though Wisconsin has experienced a nearly 40.4% decline in alcohol-related fatalities between 2007-2016. Perhaps you saw this article a few weeks ago, stating that Wisconsin is ranked 29th out of 50 states for alcohol related fatalities (https://bit.ly/31gFuyC). The article also talks about the general prevalence of drunk driving in Wisconsin and some very high BAC levels for drivers involved in fatal accidents. There are certainly different ways to measure success, progress, and failure of state policies and the analysis referenced in the article is helpful. The report doesn’t have a breakdown by county or region in Wisconsin, so I don’t know if the incidences of repeat drunken driving are more prevalent in our area or we are just more aware of them. Nevertheless, I appreciate The Janesville Gazette offering some policy suggestions for the Legislature to consider.

I read the editorial and then I did some checking on the Nathan Leopold case that was highlighted. I noticed a few things that were not mentioned in the editorial. First of all, Mr. Leopold had a BAC of 0.02 % and admitted to drinking two beers at dinner. He also admitted to smoking marijuana a few hours earlier, had drug paraphernalia and synthetic marijuana in his vehicle, and his blood tested positive for opiates and for marijuana, according to the State Crime Laboratory. Based on those contributing factors, I find it doubtful the editorial proposal would have stopped this particular tragedy from occurring. He could have just as easily gone out for dinner, had two lemonades and used marijuana and opiates before he got behind the wheel.

A while back I asked one of our local sheriffs about some of the ideas suggested in the editorial. Specifically, about the bracelet monitoring because I was aware that Illinois uses them and was curious to know more. I was told the bracelets are somewhat unreliable and can be tampered with. Perhaps there have been improvements in this technology and I am certainly open to using technology to monitor behavior as part of a post-release supervision plan. Additionally, I asked one of our local sheriffs about the number of repeat offenders in the paper and he said the limit is not 0.08 % for repeat offenders (I guess it is much lower, but am unclear what amount). I found that interesting, as I was not aware of that.

I would be interested to see what our local County Sheriffs, police, DAs and judges have to say about this before commenting further on the proposal. This issue is a complex one that requires more than just legislation.

From Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville

How Wisconsin addresses the problem of repeat drunk driving offenders is something that deserves serious attention. As a state Senator, I often adopt the ideas that citizens bring forward to address problems affecting our communities.

The first question that comes up with any proposed legislative solution is “how do we pay for it?” The reluctance of the current state legislature to fund public safety is hotly debated each and every budget.

In 2015, there were 21,516 drivers who had four OWI conviction in Wisconsin. Requiring the Department of Health Services to monitor and treat each and every one of them would require millions upon millions of dollars in additional funds and staffing. Considering the reluctance of the Republican led legislature to increase funding for public safety, it is highly unlikely that this proposal would ever see the light of day.

So, how would we fund such a proposal? The idea that repeat OWI offenders would pay for this themselves makes a lot of sense at first look. This has been tried with interlock devices with mixed success. One of the main problems with repeat offenders is that they are often severe alcoholics who do not have the funds pay for this. So, repeat offenders often choose to roll the dice and drive illegally rather than pay to have the interlock device installed. This can often lead to additional OWI offenses.

Any legislative proposal to address repeat OWI offenders would have to include law enforcement on the ground floor of these discussions. As the people who deal with this problem every day, the voice of law enforcement must be part of any possible solution to deal with this statewide problem.

I like that the Gazette’s plan calls for a more widespread use of alcohol sensing devices. I believe this technology is a promising tool to help people maintain absolute sobriety. I also applaud Rock County for its proactive use of them as a means of monitoring people to make sure they are abiding by the conditions set upon them. Rock County’s OWI Court and treatment alternative diversion programs have shown to be successful and a best practice in reducing recidivism.

Using an alcohol sensing device is a component of a proposal I cosponsored this legislative session, Senate Bill 198.

Senate Bill 198 targets first offense drunk drivers and grants them eligibility to have their conviction expunged if their BAC is less than .15. Additionally, expungement under this procedure may be granted only if the person does one of the following for at least six months: 1) equips his or her motor vehicle with an ignition interlock device, operates only motor vehicles that are equipped with an ignition interlock device, and provides access to the data generated by the ignition interlock device; or 2) wears a device that continuously monitors the person's alcohol consumption and provides access to the data generated by the device.

Drunk driving is a problem in Wisconsin and I am willing to consider any and all ideas brought forward to address it and applaud the Gazette for sharing its plan.

From Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit

Thank you for putting forward the Janesville Gazette’s proposal for stopping repeat drunk driving, and for giving me the opportunity to respond. Drunk driving is an issue I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about, and have advocated for proposals to address, over my time in the Assembly. As I noted to the Gazette almost exactly two years ago, my approach has been focused on providing treatment to treat the underlying disease, alcoholism, and also using technology, such as ignition interlock devices (IIDs), to physically prevent people from driving drunk.

As a member of the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety, OWI policy has been a focus for me this session. The Committee has taken up several OWI bills and I've worked to have several amendments to them taken up with an aim at improving outcomes. I’m a coauthor of a bill, which has not yet received a vote, that would encourage the use of Ignition Interlock Devices for more first-time offenders. Currently this is required if the person is over .15 BAC, but not if they are between .08 and .15. I would support requiring IIDs for any first offense, but in the absence of legislative support for that requirement, I support the proposal to provide an incentive for it. I have also supported bills that have gone beyond treatment and IIDs. I’ve supported a bill to require first-time offenders to appear personally in court, rather than just sending in money for their fine. I’ve also supported a bill to increase the mandatory minimum sentence for OWI homicide. Being drunk doesn’t excuse killing someone, and we should treat that crime with the seriousness it deserves.

The bill that I’ve spent the most time on this session would increase the mandatory minimum sentence for 5th or 6th OWI offenses from 6 months in county jail to 18 months in state prison. Perhaps if your proposal were implemented we wouldn’t need this bill. I think in general we should focus as much as possible on interventions with first-time offenders and repeat offenders with fewer than five offenses so that we aren’t dealing with as many people on their 5th and 6th offense. My angle has been to try to amend the bill to provide funding for treatment while people are serving their 18 month prison sentences. It is highly unlikely that people are getting treatment while serving 6 months in county jails around the state. During an 18 month prison sentence, we have the time and ability to provide intensive treatment, but there is already a waiting list for treatment in our state prisons before even considering adding in this additional population of 5th and 6th offense OWIs.

If we don’t hire more treatment staff, drunk drivers will just be competing with heroin addicts and others for limited treatment spots. I put forward and advocated for an amendment to provide an extra $1.6 million per year for treatment, and my amendment got the support of all Democrats and even one Republican on the committee. Unfortunately, my amendment still failed because the bill’s author, Rep. Jim Ott (R-Mequon), encouraged his colleagues on the committee to reject it for fear the added cost would sink the bill.

The legislature has actually passed some bills to address OWIs in recent years, but I agree that not nearly enough is being done. However, a lack of ideas and proposals is not necessarily the issue. In the 2015-16 legislative session, there were 16 OWI proposals introduced, of which I co-sponsored or voted for at least 7, and 4 were enacted into law. In the 2017-18 legislative session, there were 10 OWI proposals introduced, of which I co-sponsored or voted for at least 5, and 5 were enacted into law. So far this session, there have been 10 OWI proposals introduced. I have co-sponsored 3 and voted for another 2 in committee. 3 have passed out of committee in the Assembly and 2 have passed the full Assembly, but none have yet been enacted into law. These numbers illustrate that the problem is less a lack of ideas than a lack of legislative consensus about which ideas are the best, and a lack of legislative willpower when these ideas cost money to implement. I’ve staked out publicly which ideas I support, and voted to provide the needed funding to implement them.

As for the Janesville Gazette’s specific proposal here, let me start by saying that I completely agree that we need smarter laws, not just tougher laws. Repeat drunk drivers have a disease, alcoholism, and we can’t trust or expect them to reform their behavior without intensive treatment and long-term monitoring. I also acknowledge that the costs of this proposal would be high, but so are the costs of other proposals—and so is the cost of doing nothing. If this or any other proposal would be effective and save lives, we should be prepared to spend money to implement it. I also completely agree that any monitoring system should also include treatment programs. That said, I strongly believe that the treatment must come first. We must commit to funding and providing the needed treatment up front, not as an afterthought, and we should require repeat offenders to complete it in an intensive, possibly in-patient setting either while they are serving any jail/prison time, or immediately upon their release on community supervision. We can’t expect people with alcoholism to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with a monitoring program if we don’t provide treatment on the front end.

There are a number of questions I ask when deciding to author or support any proposed legislation, and several of them are particularly relevant here:

1. Have any other states (or countries) tried a proposal like this, and is there evidence that it works as well as or better than other proposals for addressing the problem? What can we learn from places that have tried it? If nobody has tried it, should we consider a pilot program, perhaps starting by monitoring those with more than four OWIs (a smaller population at an even greater risk of re-offending), and see how it goes?

2. What would the up-front and on-going costs be, how much can we realistically make program participants pay for, what would be the state’s share, and how does that cost compare to other proposals the legislature has considered?

3. How would implementation work? In this case, what do we do after law enforcement takes someone into custody because the sensor indicates they’ve been drinking? Do they spend the night in jail until they sober up? Do they spend more time incarcerated? Do they have to repeat a treatment program? What happens if law enforcement is getting calls for the same person multiple times a week, or a month?

4. What do stakeholder groups, such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving and law enforcement, think about this proposal?

5. Can this proposal get the level of bipartisan support needed to become law?

I would want to look into some of these issues before deciding whether to author or support this proposal. I like that it is a creative idea that differs from other bills that have been introduced. I think it is worth seriously considering, and there may be elements of it that can be pulled out and put forward in place of, or in addition to, other proposals. As I’ve mentioned, I believe in a combination of treatment and technology. While in the past that technology has been IIDs focused specifically on driving, the idea of monitoring bracelets or other devices to ensure ongoing sobriety is worth seriously considering, because we all know that IIDs are not foolproof, and that someone who is drunk is always at risk of deciding to get behind the wheel. With this in mind, I have directed my capitol office to begin doing some of the research that I mentioned above. I appreciate that you are continuing to think about this important issue.