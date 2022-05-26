The topic of immigration in the United States is a significant and ongoing issue. Currently, it is about immigration at the U.S. southern border and refugees.
The topic of immigration is talked about by both the Democratic and Republican parties and independents. Controversy occurs when you have to decide how many people to let in and the process as to how people can get in.
Both parties believe that there should be immigrants allowed to come into our country because that is what we are built on, but there has been no real agreement and action that has provided a solution. Both sides go back and forth and do not take into consideration a compromise.
No matter what reform and action is taken there will still be people who come in illegally because we cannot stop everyone, but we can try our best to limit the amount of people who come in illegally. We should continue to regulate how many people are being let into the United States. We should secure our borders with physical barriers and security protection through technology.
We should also make sure that the legal process for coming into the country is enforced. We should make sure that people know that they shouldn’t just send their kids to the border. In all of this it will help to keep kids and families safe and to help us to not become over populated.