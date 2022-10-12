Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s lawsuit-happy attorney general and Republican Senate nominee, recently declared that school children are being exposed to “radical ideology.” He’s right: Any kids who happen to follow political news in Missouri are seeing the worst kind of radicalism being advanced by Schmitt himself.

Schmitt was asked Sunday whether children are “under threat” in schools. They are — by the determined refusal of Schmitt’s party to allow commonsense gun restrictions. But that’s not the threat Schmitt has in mind.

