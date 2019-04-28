I have tried my best to be an Ambassador of Optimism about all things Janesville.

I was born and raised in Janesville and have decided to finish out here, however many revolutions around the sun I have left.

That said, I am a journalist and have been accused of being a cynic. In my mind, the two go together. As Helen Thomas once told me, “If your mother tells you she loves you, check it out.

It’s also called trust and verify. It all boils down to reality over emotion.

I am often as popular as a Bill Cosby Puddin’ Pop at a weight loss clinic when I question things or simply ask, “Why?”

For example, I ask why one of the city’s truck routes goes smack dab through the middle of the downtown ARISE project. Why are garbage trucks allowed to seep putrid fluids onto Main Street in downtown Janesville while residents are engaged in sidewalk dining or, as other Ambassadors of Optimism say, being a part of the downtown destination atmosphere?

There are two answers that drive me crazy—not a long trip, some say—or raise a red flag. When I hear “Why do you want to know?” or “That’s just the way it’s always been,” I trade in my Ambassador of Optimism cap for a cynic’s notebook.

And what’s going on with front-loaded TIF districts? Is this the situation going into the future? Will it take millions of dollars up front and a TIF to persuade a business to locate in Janesville?

When I ask, I am told that this is an investment in the future and these recipients will increase the city’s tax base, meaning more property tax revenue. What do we tell a competing business that has established a presence without millions of upfront incentives?

Why can’t we assemble some adults and come up with a name for the Parker High School gym floor? The solution is so obvious I’m puzzled as to why it remains an issue.

Northwestern University plays basketball at the Welsh-Ryan Arena. It says so on the basketball court. This honors people for their contributions to Northwestern basketball. Patrick Ryan was the major donor for the facility overhaul, and his wife’s parents’ last name was Welsh. I don’t get that, but if Northwestern is pleased, so be it.

Both Bob Morgan, the coach who took the Parker boys to a breathtaking state championship, and Tom Klawitter, who coached the Parker girls to three state championships and national prominence, deserve to be honored on the floor where they coached and succeeded. I anticipate a controversy over whether to call the floor Morgan-Klawitter or Klawitter-Morgan. That’s why I suggest finding some adults who can come to a reasonable conclusion.

Oh, and what about legendary Parker wresting coach Ron Cramer? Of course there should be a way to honor his accomplishments. Why not put his name on the floor where the matches were held? Or, name the weight room after him. Come on, people. This is not brain surgery, but it gives me brain pain.

And while I’m at it, why should the high school walls of fame be reserved only for those who graduated from the school? Are the walls meant to honor alumni or people who have contributed to the schools and the community?

I can think of several people who have served the schools and the community honorably and brought positive attention to them, yet they are generally not considered because they are not alumni. Let’s start honoring those who have worked tirelessly to make our high schools the great institution they are today, regardless of where they graduated from high school.