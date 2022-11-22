Thanksgiving is a time of reflection, a time to focus on family and friends, and to reflect on the many blessings in our lives. There is a lot to be thankful for, and the School District of Janesville is no exception.
In my first four months here working as Superintendent, I know that our school staff remain committed to serving the children of this amazing community.
We cannot do our job without the support of the people of Janesville. A thriving community where people want to live, work, and play needs a strong school system.
I, along with the board of education, and everyone who works in our schools, know that we have a responsibility not just to our students and their families, but to everyone in Janesville. Part of that entails being good stewards of taxpayer dollars. With the 2022-23 budget the board approved last month, I am confident that we are doing just that.
This year marks year two of the state’s biennial budget in which Wisconsin school districts, including Janesville, were provided no allowable increases in state revenue limit authority, nor were districts given any increases in per-student categorial aid.
Just like families in our community, we have been faced with challenges of increasing costs in resources and supplies. Even so, the board approved budget held the line on taxes, keeping the same local tax levy for this year as in 2021-22. This includes a substantial drop by $1.34 in the district’s tax mil rate, from $8.75 to $7.41.
Key takeaways from district’s budget:
A $0 increase in the local tax levy from the prior year of $46.9 million;
A $1.34 reduction in the district’s mil rate, down from $8.75 to $7.41;
Year two of four of the approved operational referendum to exceed the district’s revenue limit authority, a $4 million increase from the prior year of $3.5 million;
A $0 increase in the state-legislated revenue limit authority;
A $0 increase in state issued per-pupil aid;
Continued investment in student and staff access to technology; and
Continued investment in Bridges (math) and Wonders (literacy) curriculums.
The district is thankful for the voter’s support of the 2020 operational referendum. Without that, reductions in district programs would have taken place. The additional funding authority allowed by this referendum expires after the 2024-25 fiscal year. When considering all funds (local, state, federal) the district’s 2022-23 budget is about $190 million. That, combined with our nearly 1,500 employees, means the district is a major force that drives a significant amount of money back into the local economy.
This budget helps us build on some recent successes, but we know there is always room for improvement. The district is focused on improving math and literacy achievement, as well as ensuring students are engaged and attending school. We continue to invest in classroom resources, and are glad to have maintained class sizes. We offer a wide variety of educational programming options for students, and have avoided cuts in extra and co-curricular opportunities.
We feel strongly that every child will be able to find a pathway to success in the School District of Janesville. We have a strong group of employees, dedicated to the helping students grow and learn. We are grateful to the greater Janesville community for supporting our efforts. Investing in education is economic development, driving opportunities for growth and improvement for all of Janesville.