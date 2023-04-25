These days, drug use in New York’s Washington Square Park is very much out in the open. On the park benches, you can see people smoking, injecting themselves and their bench mates and even cooking methamphetamine. On a recent Sunday morning, they did so undisturbed.

But the big shocker for an infrequent visitor is something different. A few of the people present in the park have red and black wounds on their skin. In at least one case this past weekend, parts of human tendons appeared to be exposed.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you