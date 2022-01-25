Back in November, we ran an article from one of our sister papers, the Ashland Daily Press. The story included interviews with emergency personnel about their use of Narcan to reverse opioid overdoses.
The results from Narcan are stunning. It’s an immediate reversal of an overdose caused by heroin, fentanyl, morphine or other opioids. The person who overdosed still needs careful observation, but the life-saving potential is clear.
The Associated Press published a very different article this week out of Hartford, Connecticut. A 13-year-old died after apparently overdosing on fentanyl at school. The tragedy has renewed calls there to make sure Narcan is available in all schools. It’s a path Wisconsin schools should follow, too.
We understand the reluctance to talk about the issue. No one wants to admit that there are drugs in schools, even though we all know there are. No one wants to think about the fact students might use drugs while at school or that they can overdose there. It’s far more comforting to think of student drug use as confined to a small, easily identified subset of soon-to-be-dropouts. But that’s just not reality.
That was part of the problem in Connecticut. The mayor said the student’s age meant overdose wasn’t the first thing to come to mind when the school nurse reached the student. It didn’t occur to the first responders who arrived soon after, either—and they were carrying Narcan.
Quick identification of overdoses is critical, and it is possible at schools. If school nurses or administrators are trained to use Narcan and have it, they are well-positioned to respond.
The National Association of School Nurses has pushed for Narcan to be in all schools since 2015. So does Ethan’s Run Against Addiction, an advocacy group formed after a 25-year-old in Wisconsin died of a heroin overdose.
Some will probably object on the specious grounds that having Narcan provides a safety net that will encourage students to use drugs. They’ll claim it runs counter to the anti-drug messages schools already have and that it will muddle the issue. We don’t buy those arguments.
Safety nets are part and parcel of schools’ approaches to any number of issues. Having materials other than asphalt under playground equipment doesn’t make falling off a slide more appealing.
As for muddling messages, give kids more credit. Children might be inexperienced, but they’re not dumb. They get mixed messages all the time from parents, friends and any number of the commercials for rival products that infest television. They sort through those. There’s every reason to think they would understand why schools have Narcan on hand without thinking drug use is a good idea.
Should any of this be necessary? Of course not. But we’re talking about reality, not the way things should be. Drugs are in schools, and schools need to be ready to respond.