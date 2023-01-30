Memphis’ police chief said video of the Jan. 10 beating by five police officers that killed 29-year-old Tyre Nichols included “acts that defy humanity.”

We had fair warning, but the 66 minutes of body-worn and lamp-mounted camera images released Friday night confirmed the chief’s characterization and then some. Here were officers pulling over Nichols’ car for no clear reason. Here was Nichols pleading, “I’m just trying to go home.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you