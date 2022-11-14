Months of Russian occupation are over in Kherson, the strategically crucial Ukrainian port city. The major setback for Vladimir Putin’s troops should decisively end any talk of the United States soon ceasing its support for Ukraine.

The chief objective must remain ending the brutal invasion — with hopes that a durable peace is soon negotiated on terms that send a decisive message to any other nation that seeks to roll over a weaker sovereign neighbor.

