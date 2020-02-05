Medicaid, the government health insurance program for the poor, is one of the costliest, if not the costliest, program that states operate. Total Medicaid spending by states and the federal government, which covers more than 60% of the claims, neared $600 billion in fiscal 2018; in California alone last year, Medicaid spending topped $100 billion.
One reason the program is so pricey is the vast number of people it covers: more than 71 million as of October, or roughly one of every five Americans. But in numerous states, particularly in the South and Midwest, Medicaid doesn’t reach as many people with subsistence-level incomes as it should, especially able-bodied adults with incomes just above the federal poverty level.
On Thursday, the Trump administration took steps that could affect whether and how states cover those residents. It offered states more freedom from cumbersome federal Medicaid mandates in exchange for the states shouldering more of the financial risk. Specifically, the federal government would no longer promise to pick up 50% to 90% of those individuals’ health care costs; instead, it would give states a lump sum each year, based either on previous spending levels or the number of people enrolled. If a state spent less than its block grant, it would be allowed to keep some of the money to invest in other aspects of its Medicaid program; if it spent more, it would have to absorb the loss.
Republicans have been pushing for years to convert all of Medicaid to block grants, but as a way to control costs, not to expand coverage. And when Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress and the White House in 2017 and 2018, they voted on several proposals to do just that, none of which passed. And that’s a good thing; such ham-fisted efforts to cut spending and cover fewer people would have betrayed Medicaid’s mission of providing quality health care to Americans too poor to afford private insurance coverage.
The initiative the administration unveiled Thursday, which carries the Orwellian moniker “Healthy Adult Opportunity,” is far more modest. Exempting the impoverished parents, children, pregnant women, elderly and disabled people covered by a state’s traditional Medicaid plan, it would apply only to able-bodied adults under 65 who are either impoverished but childless or somewhat less poor, regardless of family size.
One cannot help but suspect that the initiative unveiled Thursday is a stalking horse for a broader effort to end Medicaid’s guarantee of health care for anyone who’s eligible. And that would be painfully shortsighted; it’s more humane and, yes, cost-effective to provide managed and well coordinated care to low-income Americans than to treat them for acute, costly problems in the emergency room. Rising health care costs are a problem for everyone in America, not just taxpayers and Medicaid enrollees. We should be exploring ways to cut costs by getting more bang for our health care bucks, rather than denying care to people at the bottom of the economic ladder.