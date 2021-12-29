Too many for-profit colleges bury students in debt in exchange for worthless degrees.
These operations use hard-sell tactics to ensnare new students who take out government-backed loans. Then the schools charge tuition that far exceeds the value of their instruction. Then students default on the loans.
Lawmakers and federal regulators finally are floating some good ideas to stop this pipeline, including a provision in the Biden administration’s Build Back Better package that would exclude for-profit schools from expanded financial aid.
We’re crossing our fingers, but we’re skeptical much will get done.
For-profit institutions and their allies often claim that cutting off the flow of loans would hurt the minority, military veteran and first-generation students who are some of the industry’s juiciest targets. More than a dozen House Democrats wanted to eliminate the financial aid exclusion from President Joe Biden’s social spending package, saying it amounts to “punishing students.”
By protecting them from financial predators? Nonsense.
For-profit institutions also share a common interest with nonprofit colleges and universities in keeping the federal loan dollars coming. Many of the nation’s leading schools offer highly profitable graduate programs that fail to prepare most students for jobs that offer sufficiently high compensation to enable them to pay back such hefty debts.
Another familiar complaint is that adding stricter rules and oversight to prevent abuses would complicate a system already awash in red tape.
So what to do? Attack on multiple fronts.
Should it survive, the Build Back Better bill would make new funding for Pell Grants, the federal financial aid program for undergraduates, available only to nonprofit institutions.
A more promising, under-the-radar effort is happening at the U.S. Education Department, where the Biden administration is beginning to overhaul higher-education policies. A rule-making committee has made progress on some relatively easy matters, such as loan forgiveness for borrowers with severe disabilities.
The committee has yet to reach a consensus on forgiving loans for borrowers defrauded by their colleges or restoring a ban on mandatory arbitration agreements in higher education, which was lifted under the Trump administration.
In 2022, the panel is expected to consider more rigorous policies. One overdue step is reinstating the Obama-era “gainful employment” rule scrapped by the Trump administration. Under this rule, career-education programs were required to “prepare students for gainful employment in a recognized occupation” to be eligible for federal student aid. If that sounds to you like a minimally low standard, we agree.
The truth is, whatever can be done to tighten the standards for student loan programs and start to wean higher education off government-sourced tuition money can only help impose some spending discipline, clean up abuses, and make college more affordable and sustainable in the long run.