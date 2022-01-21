Gov. Tony Evers is seeking reelection this year, the fourth year of his term.
Amazingly, some of his appointees have still not been approved.
Most of his appointees to boards overseeing Wisconsin’s higher education systems remain unconfirmed by the Republican-controlled state Senate.
Five of Evers’ picks for the state technical college system board are unconfirmed, with three of them unable to serve because appointees of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker refuse to vacate their seats, even though their terms expired last spring.
Why are they refusing? Their replacements haven’t been confirmed by the Senate.
That’s quite the vicious cycle.
Elsewhere, seven of Evers’ unconfirmed appointees to the UW Board of Regents have been serving without the Senate’s stamp of approval.
Evers, in a statement to The Wisconsin State Journal, said the individuals he appointed are doing everything that is asked of them.
“The transfer of power is a part of our democracy, and it’s breathtaking, frankly, that Republicans have decided it’s more important to play politics than confirm appointments they know are qualified, dedicated people who want to serve our state,” he said. “It’s wrong-headed, it’s clearly political, and it’s affecting the work these boards are doing every day.”
Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, who chairs the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges, said he plans to “start moving on some” of the appointees after wrapping up hearings on some bills this month. But he also entertained the possibility of continuing to deny some appointees a vote over the next year or even booting some from their posts.
Committee member Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, said refusing to approve appointees for so long shows that Republicans are more concerned about political gain than governing.
Wisconsin’s Democrats don’t have clean hands in this area, either: When the party controlled the Senate in the early 2000s, it declined to act on Gov. Tommy Thompson’s nominations to the UW Board of Regents for so long that even after he left to become secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, his picks remained held up for the entirety of his Republican successor’s two-year tenure. After Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle was elected in 2002, he withdrew the Republican appointees and replaced them with his own.
As we often do in this space, we pose this question to a hypothetical Republican: How would you feel if a Republican were governor and the Democrats were doing this?
Follow-up question, for the whole class: Do elections only have consequences when “my side” wins? We feel that elections should.
Whether Evers wins reelection or a Republican takes his place, we believe the person sworn in next January should have his or her appointees given a hearing and an up-or-down vote.
If you’re elected to be chief executive, you get to put your appointees in place. That used to be understood across the political spectrum.