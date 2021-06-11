We’re getting back outside after more than a year stuck inside, with little to do for fun even if we did go out.
It’s safe to say there’s some pent-up energy being released.
There’s excitement, but we can’t let that excitement jeopardize our safety or the safety of our fellow residents.
Especially behind the wheel.
Sadly, it seems that Americans’ driving is becoming worse.
A total of 38,680 people died on U.S. roads last year, according to preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That is a 7.2% increase from 2019 and, remarkably, came even as total vehicle miles traveled declined by more than 13%, Axios reported. It adds up to 1.37 fatalities per 100 million VMT, up from 1.11 the year before.
The data gets worse the more you break it down, Axios reported:
Fatalities involving speeding were up 11%, while deaths involving unrestrained passengers jumped 15%.
Deaths that were caused by crashes so extreme that an occupant was ejected from the vehicle were up 20%.
Deaths among those age 16 to 24 rose 15%.
Reckless driving had fatal consequences in the town of Porter on Memorial Day: Two people were killed and six were injured when two vehicles collided after one ran a stop sign at a Highway 14 intersection, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was northbound on Tuttle Road, failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 14 and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado that was eastbound on 14. The crash caused the Silverado to spin around into a power pole, which snapped, while the Trailblazer continued northeast into a field and rolled before coming to a stop, sheriff’s office Sgt. Peter Falk said.
A male passenger was ejected from the Silverado and pronounced dead at the scene. A male and female were ejected from the Trailblazer, and the male was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, Falk said.
The four other occupants of the Silverado, the female who was ejected from the Trailblazer and the other male passenger in the Trailblazer were transported to area hospitals for various injuries sustained in the crash, Falk said.
Two lives ended and six more were drastically altered because a driver ran a stop sign.
Don’t become a statistic yourself.
Drive the speed limit. Don’t tailgate the car in front of you. Put your phone down.
And if you’ve been drinking, give your keys to someone who hasn’t.
Let’s enjoy every day of the summer. We can do that tomorrow by playing it safe today.