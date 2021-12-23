David Hanaway killed himself and two other people on Madison’s East Side on Dec. 14. Hanaway was the driver of a silver sedan that was speeding west on Cottage Grove Road at about 9:20 a.m. when he ran a red light and T-boned a black SUV occupied by Mark A. Brylski and Kathy A. Brylski, killing them.
Hanaway was driving about 60 mph at the time of the crash, more than twice the speed limit, according to witnesses. Hanaway has a lengthy criminal record that includes four OWI convictions.
A Cambridge man pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to drunken driving that resulted in the deaths of two people who were in his car when he crashed and then fled the scene. Lonzo J. Simmons was charged in September 2020 with causing the deaths of Kara J. Cloud, 28, of Madison, and Clinton W.G. Harvey, 27, of Sun Prairie, after driving away from a Sun Prairie police officer who had initially stopped Simmons. Simmons’ blood alcohol concentration was 0.21%, nearly three times the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin.
In September in Racine County Circuit Court, Keisha Marie Farrington was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of driving drunk when she struck and killed Clarence A. Ellis, 64, on July 30, 2019, as he was walking across a street in Racine. Farrington had been arrested in 2015 for a second OWI causing injury. Farrington had been arrested for third offense OWI just 20 days before the collision that killed Ellis.
Statistics show that someone is killed in an alcohol-related traffic crash every three hours in Wisconsin. Last year, there were 6,050 alcohol-related crashes, including 167 deaths, and alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
As we enter the heart of another holiday season, we’re here today to ask you to know when you’ve had too much to drink, to know when it’s time to ask for a ride.
Be forewarned. Law enforcement agencies across the state are taking part in a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that started last week and runs through New Year’s Day.
By boosting law enforcement patrols to get impaired drivers off the roads, the national campaign focuses on preventing tragedies during the holiday season.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin’s SafeRide program has as its stated objective to “eliminate drunk driving on Wisconsin’s roadways. Its members encourage your bartender to ask about the SafeRide program. You can locate your nearest Tavern League member and SafeRide provider at tlw.org/saferide/find-a-saferide-member. Or you can download the free TLW mobile app. The app can put you in contact with members nearby.
During the holiday season or any time, there’s no good reason to drive when you know you’ve had too much to drink. Get home safely, and do your part to make sure everyone else gets home safely, too.