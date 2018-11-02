There comes a moment in the history of any people when the strength of their united character is put to the test. A moment when the labels we assign each other — rich, poor, white, black, red, blue — must by great necessity be set aside in order to protect the fundamental good that lies at the heart of the American experiment. For at its core it is an experiment not rooted in divisions or labels but in passion and promise, in unity and aspiration. The heart of the American dream is going to bed at night believing that tomorrow can be better than today.
We have arrived at one of those moments. The test is upon us.
We have faced others in the past and we have prevailed. Not a century into the life of the nation, America nearly tore itself in half over the belief that one human being could own another. Hitler’s hateful ambitions were defeated in World War II not just by planes and ships but through the strength of our united will. The day the towers fell sowed fear and anger into the hearts of us all. And yet, we rebuilt.
The threat we face now is more insidious, for it is one of our own making. Today, in America, hatred is not just tolerated, it is celebrated. We have chosen a commander-in-chief who makes sport of inspiring anger, on Twitter, at rallies, with almost every word he utters. The targets change, but the theme never does: Berate, belittle, demean, divide, insult, infect. This is what true tyranny looks like, not a despot backed by an army marching across a border but a leader seeking to empower and aggrandize himself by inspiring the worst in us all.
The danger is palpable. In just the last several days we have seen blacks gunned down in Kentucky, Democrats targeted with bombs, Jews massacred while praying. America is built on a foundation of trust in the notion that the ideals that unite us are stronger than the fears that divide us. We are a patchwork nation, a mix of races, nationalities and beliefs bound together not by devotion to family or tribe but to the fundamental principles of mutual respect and equal opportunity. This drift toward anger, this celebration of hate, stokes the embers of division and threatens the fiber that holds us together.
Our glorious experiment, our compact of faith, is at risk. The danger of tyranny is not in the behavior of the tyrant but in the easy willingness of good men and women to trade the rights of their neighbors for their own safety, security or wealth.
True patriotism demands better from us all. It is time to shed the anger, to listen more and speak less. It is time to vote for leaders with the courage to share the convictions of their own hearts and turn away those who court hatred and ignorance. And, most of all, it is time to renew our commitment to the belief that there is an enduring strength in the American character that draws its true power from our unity, not our divisions.
A tyrant can only advance as far as a people allow him.
