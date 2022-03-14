The first article our staff wrote about what has been the defining story of the past two years ran in late January 2020. Local professors were concerned about family and friends quarantined back home as a new and strange illness spread.
A month later, UW-Stout officials were working to bring five students back from South Korea, which was in the midst of its first outbreak of the disease. It was still usually called coronavirus. The shorthand COVID-19 hadn’t become common parlance yet, and local hospitals said they were bracing for its arrival.
Two weeks later, the virus was found in the area. Based on what we now know, it seems likely it was circulating much more widely than realized. Schools began canceling classes and, one by one, the dominoes began to fall.
Within weeks, normally busy cities fell silent. Sports ended for months. Distilleries switched over in some cases to producing rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizer. Gatherings—if any were held—went online, where the most commonly repeated phrase quickly became “You’re on mute.”
That last bit remains true, though most other aspects of the pandemic’s early days have ebbed.
The past 24 months have been unlike anything most of us have ever seen. This wasn’t the first pandemic of most of our lives. That was HIV, though that virus’s inability to spread through air or surfaces made it something too often pushed into the backs of our minds. The last time an easily transmitted virus spread like COVID-19 was about 100 years earlier, when the Spanish flu pandemic swept the world.
It’s sobering to look back at the past two years. The responses, it’s fair to say, have not been perfect. Medical professionals have had to revise their advice as new information came to light, and those shifts were at times imperfectly communicated. That, combined with outright misinformation from others, bred confusion, distrust and anger.
More than 6 million people have died from COVID-19 worldwide. The U.S. toll is almost 1 million. Untold millions more have had the virus and survived, though some face long roads ahead as symptoms linger.
Since last summer, we’ve been moving slowly, tentatively, toward something like what we call normal. That designation doesn’t really fit, though—the time before the pandemic is gone, and it’s not coming back.
Sure, we’ll resume most of the activities we did before. Stands will be filled at sporting events. Outdoor concerts and festivals got a head start last year, and there’s every indication they will see big numbers again this summer. Indoor entertainment, one of the first categories to close and among the last to reopen, is rebounding, too.
But it’s not quite the same. Some people continue to be wary. Those with compromised immune systems have good reason to be concerned. And even those in good health sometimes look around cautiously, still acclimating themselves to being around crowds again.
And there’s still reason to be somewhat careful. We’re coming off the biggest spike in cases of the pandemic. Most Wisconsin counties still have high levels of COVID-19 activity, though those are down dramatically.
As of Sunday, Wisconsin’s seven-day average for new cases was at 392. It’s a measure of how much has changed that such a number seems low. A scant two months ago the average was at about 18,800. In short, the pandemic isn’t over.
It’s appropriate that we take some time to reflect as we reach the two-year anniversary of the pandemic hitting our nation. We’ve all lost something. Students have lost who knows how many hours with peers and friends. We all lost memories that were never made. And that’s without counting those who had to say goodbye to loved ones, in many cases without even the comforting presence of friends and family.
We’re all different than we were when the pandemic began. After a staggeringly high price, we’re beginning to emerge on the other side.
In most cases, we would never consider quoting The Grateful Dead in a serious editorial. But there’s a line that’s entirely apt for this moment: “What a long, strange trip it’s been.”