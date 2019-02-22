On Thursday, Pope Francis convened a long-awaited meeting of Catholic bishops and other church leaders to frame a global response to the abuse by clergy of “minors and vulnerable adults.” The Vatican considered this so-called summit meeting so important that it asked the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops last year not to act on new measures to hold bishops accountable for covering up for abusive priests until after the meeting took place.

It’s scandalous that the Vatican is convening this meeting only now, after decades of revelations of abuse by priests of children and others, and delay and denial by church leaders. If this four-day meeting is to be judged a success, the pope must make it clear to participants that if they won’t deal decisively and transparently with predatory priests — and complicit superiors — in their home countries, Rome will do it for them.

That message needs to be sent not only in connection with the abuse of children and adolescents by clergy, an evil that the church has been grappling with for decades, but also with a scandal that has attracted attention more recently: the sexual exploitation of adults, including seminarians and nuns, by powerful clerics. It’s increasingly clear that abuse of minors is only one dimension of the crisis.

Unfortunately, clerics involved in preparations for the summit have suggested that its focus will be primarily or even exclusively on sexual abuse of minors. Cardinal Blase Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, said that although the sexual abuse of adults must be addressed, the summit should focus on young victims because “minors don’t have a voice.”

But limiting the discussion to the abuse of children would be a mistake — the church needs to address on all forms of sexual misconduct by the clergy, and do it soon.

That reality is underlined by the Vatican’s announcement last week that it had defrocked Theodore McCarrick, the 88-year-old former archbishop of Washington, D.C., who had been accused of molesting a teenager decades ago while serving as a priest in New York. That revelation quickly led to McCarrick’s resignation from the College of Cardinals. But it then emerged that the prelate also had been accused of sexually harassing young seminarians, contriving to have them share his bed. Two New Jersey dioceses secretly paid settlements to men who said they had been preyed upon by McCarrick.

Seminarians aren’t the only “vulnerable adults” the church must protect from predatory clerics. Francis recently acknowledged that some priests and bishops have been guilty of sexually abusing nuns, and he told reporters that the church has been “working on” the problem.

The church obviously must do more to address the abuse of minors, including in the United States, and yet it’s vital that the church also deal firmly with priests who sexually abuse or exploit “vulnerable adults,” be they young seminarians, nuns or lay men or women who seek a priest’s counsel only to be sexually exploited or attacked. The Catholic Church is now facing its own #MeToo moment, and it needs to respond forcefully.