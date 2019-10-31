The end of the Chicago Teachers Union strike will send union members back to work. And there, in the classrooms of Chicago Public Schools, the city’s teachers will come face to face with the victims of this unnecessary labor fight: their students.

Remember your students, CTU members? The children of Chicago?

There are about 300,000 children in Chicago who have missed nearly two weeks of classroom instruction and after-school activities. There are high schoolers who have fallen behind on college application preparations. Athletes who lost the chance to participate in postseason playoffs and tournaments.

And there are children from every community who counted on school as a sanctuary. For thousands of those children, school essentially was their only place of learning, emotional support and consistency.

Yes, the students will return to school. But they won’t get back any of the time, attention and experiences taken from them by this work stoppage. The children were stuck at home while the union engaged in a showdown with Mayor Lori Lightfoot that could have been avoided — if CTU’s leadership had been focused on securing a fair contract instead of flexing its political muscle. That’s the betrayal: Tough luck, kids, but we adults come first.

Early on, Lightfoot offered teachers a deal that reflected what a CTU-approved independent fact-finder had recommended: 16% raises over five years and only a small increase in health care cost. This generous offer was there for the taking before school started in early September. But even with the sweeteners Lightfoot added on -- salaries, staffing and class sizes -- CTU leaders held out for more. They made outlandish demands as if City Hall owed teachers not just a big wage bump but a utopian version of Chicago.

Affordable housing. Rent control. Money for youth homelessness. Believe it or not, these are all issues CTU President Jesse Sharkey and other union leaders raised to fire up striking members and damage Lightfoot’s standing. None of those demands has anything to do with collective bargaining on a teachers contract.

On Tuesday, CTU members went on the march — no, not outside a school but at the site of the $6 billion Lincoln Yards megadevelopment. Why? The union was protesting the planned use of future property tax revenue to fund road and bridge investments. This TIF money is not available to CPS, no matter how loud CTU members chant. Asked Lightfoot: “Are we really keeping our kids out of class unless I agree to support the CTU’s full political agenda wholesale?”

That excellent question isn’t going away. Every CTU member should have to answer it for students, their parents and all Chicagoans. Did union members take to the picket lines to increase their pay? Sure. But the big picture here is that CTU leaders took teachers on strike as part of their orchestrated contest to assert CTU’s dominion over City Hall.

It’s wrong that CTU kept students locked out of school in order to advance its political ambitions, and it’s a betrayal of Chicago’s children.