“Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants,” wrote Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, in a 1913 essay. The dictum has proved so apt over the years as to become a cliché. Unfortunately, it now needs to be applied to the court itself.

Few US institutions are subject to as little formal scrutiny as the Supreme Court. In theory, members of the court are subject to the same financial disclosure rules as other high-level federal officials. Yet with no one empowered to enforce those rules but themselves, the justices have all too often seemed to be above the law. The situation increasingly feels untenable.

