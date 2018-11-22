This past Election Day, Wisconsin went green ... just not in the environmentally friendly way commonly associated with the phrase.
According to a report by the Wisconsin State Journal, nearly 1 million voters cast “yes” votes on advisory referendums in 16 counties and two cities on the legalization of medical and recreational marijuana.
Concerning recreational use, 644,000 voted in favor of legalization for use by adults, while 375,000 voters said marijuana should be available for medical use, the State Journal reported.
Of the 16 counties that had advisory referendums, voters in Kenosha County led the charge for medical marijuana legalization, with 88.5 percent voting in favor of legalization.
Other area municipalities were also overwhelmingly in favor of legalization, with 87.7 percent voting in favor in the city of Racine and 84.8 percent voting in favor of legalization in Racine County.
In other words, in the fall election, marijuana was more popular and more favorably supported than elected officials of either party.
And this is something that our state lawmakers should take notice of.
For years, marijuana has been a dirty word and listed as a Schedule I drug—alongside heroin, LSD and bath salts.
This is a category, by the way, that states that the drug has no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.
Something that—as you can tell from the term “medical marijuana” even existing and it being prescribed by doctors throughout the U.S.—is completely false.
In fact, medical marijuana can help in the treatment of a plethora of medical ailments, including chronic pain.
Recently, this benefit was highlighted by former Kenosha County Board supervisor and former Kenosha alderman Mark Modory, who suffers from chronic pain due to a rare form of arthritis called ankylosing spondylitis.
For Modory, medical marijuana in edible form could alleviate the pain he feels each and every day.
Should we, as a state, continue to deny people such as Modory relief based on decades of falsehoods that have been fed to us by people who have ignored the benefits that the drug could have?
The people of Wisconsin have answered this question with a resounding, deafening “no” through their votes on Nov. 6.
And state lawmakers should listen to them.
